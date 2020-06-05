Listen to South African Hip-Hop DJ P Kuttah’s Mix as Heard on Sway in the Morning
Listen to P Kuttah's South African hip-hop mix as heard on Sway in the Morning.
South African hip-hop deejay P-Kuttah's mix played on Sway in the Morning on Wednesday. The mix has an all-South African tracklist, featuring songs by the likes of Nasty C, Ginger Trill, Shane Eagle, Rouge, Stogie T and Nadia Nakai among others.
According to Kuttah in a Facebook post he shared this morning, he was given a short turn-around time for the mix.
"I literally had a few hours to build the mix and record it (probably the fastest mix that I've done? As I usually take about 2 days to finish a mix) as they needed the mix by Monday afternoon NYC time so the pressure was on but I think I managed to do a good job and put together a 100% local mix of some of my favorite SA Hip Hop artists as well as my own mash-ups. My aim was to try show the diversity in sound & rap ability we have in the country as while as my own ability as a DJ. I just wish I had more then 30 minutes to fit more tracks in but I did the best I could to rep for SA Hip Hop."
He added that he was honored to play on the platform that forms part of his story.
"This was a HUGE moment for me as a DJ & Hip-Hop head. I grew up listening to Sway Calloway back in the day on #TheWakeUpShow with Tech. Them with Stretch Armstrong & Bobbito were like the internet for us back in the 90's for underground & indie Hip-Hop music & artists. So to feature on one of the pioneers of Hip Hop radio that I grew up on & helped build my connection to Hip Hop culture is literally a dream come true Thank you so much to Sway & the Sway In The Morning team for the opportunity. This will forever live in the banks of my memory."
P Kuttah is one of the country's most respected and talented hip-hop deejays. He built a name for himself in his home city Durban and went on to further solidify his name in Joburg. Kuttah has deejayed for the likes of Reason, Stogie T, Nadia Nakai etc. and played memorable sets in various events. He was part of the collective and events company Kool Out.
Stream P-Kuttah's "100% Local Flava (Sway In The Morning Mix)" on Mixcloud or download it here.
P Kuttah is the resident deejay of the Slikour on Life show Rhymes & Reason hosted by the rapper Reason. Be sure to check it out.