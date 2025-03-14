South African Surfer Paul "Chow" Sampson is on a Mission





As the waves crash on the shoreline in Muizenberg Bay, Paul "Chow" Sampson inconspicuously walks up beside me. After a hot beverage, a bagel and a brief acquaintance at a nearby café, he's now suited up and ready to show me why he is one of South Africa's premier surfers. Surfing is a passion you wouldn't immediately associate with Sampson at first glance — a mild-mannered man with a slight frame and wide smile; one could easily mistake him for a 9-to-5 kind of fella. However, he lives life on the edge, but only when in the embrace of the monstrous sea. A sport with a profound lore in South African history, surfing has long since been a flagbearer of the sporting potential of the continent's southernmost nation. South Africa boasts a rich surfing heritage from the legendary Gunston 500 (later renamed the Mr. Price Pro and now the O'Neill Ballito Pro) held at Durban's Bay of Plenty since 1969 to surfing's documented presence in Muizenberg as early as 1910. It's rather poetic that it's here he learned to slide on the sea, the birthplace of his hometown's surfing tradition. Now starring in SuperSport's Real World Champion miniseries — a campaign that looks to platform and celebrate ordinary South Africans doing extraordinary things in sport — Sampson's mentality and background story made him a no-brainer for a campaign of this profundity. But his near obsession with Poseidon's playground baffles in awe-inspiring ways, even those closest to him. For Sampson, it's simple. "I never get bored of the beach because every time you get into the water, you surf a different wave. What motivates me is that I can go into the seas and surf," he tells OkayAfrica. This enviable willingness to embrace change has shaped Sampson into a man unafraid of life's challenges — and he's faced many. Growing up on the streets and, for a time, living in a cave off the Muizenberg shoreline, combined with losing his mother (who worked as a car guard) at a young age, Sampson is no stranger to adversity.

His current challenge focuses on finding mental and technical balance in his craft. "It's important to balance it out," he says, as if reciting a daily mantra. "Mentally, I'm trying to get my mind more disciplined. It will be technically better if my mind is right because it's all under one banner." While surfing is fundamentally an individual sport that might seem solitary, the community has elevated Sampson to the heights he rides today. Despite his competitive spirit, he thrives when sharing the waves with friends. "Sometimes, you have to motivate yourself, but if you have others to motivate you and want you to do well, it's a cherry on top. Many things motivate me, but the majority are the Lord and Mother Nature." His devotion to spiritual powers and the environment that shaped him has rewarded Sampson with his most precious gift: his daughter. His face brightens whenever he mentions her, radiating pride as he describes teaching her to surf — a developing family tradition. Sampson himself was introduced to surfing by his brother as a birthday gift when he was younger. "I never used to surf. I was a skater boy," he recalls of his beginnings. "For some reason, I didn't like the waves then. The ocean looked rough, and I wasn't used to swimming." Ironically, he learned to surf before he learned to swim. His brother slowly integrated him by taking him to the calmer side of the beach to practice. Once he surfed his first wave, the feeling he describes as "attractive" romanced him into serenity with the sea. "I just wanted to surf. It was just in me. It's what I wanted to do from that first wave when my brother pushed me on. Over the years, I just got better and better," he explains. "I had that mindset of, 'I want to do this' and watch myself on TV, so the up-and-coming kids, who never had the opportunities I had, can also do the same thing."