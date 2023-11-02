PUMA Counts Down to AFCON 2024 With New FtblCulture Collection for African Fans

PUMA, the German sportswear brand, has unveiled a vibrant and culturally inspired lifestyle collection in anticipation of the upcoming 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). This exciting collection is designed to allow fans from Morocco, Senegal, Ghana, Ivory Coast, and Egypt to proudly represent their nations throughout the year, building anticipation for the prestigious football tournament, which is set to kick off in January of the following year.

The PUMA FtblCulture range draws its creative energy from each nation's distinctive flag, mascot, and broader cultural heritage. The result is a captivating celebration of these teams through a variety of geometric designs that adorn an array of clothing items, including T-shirts, tracksuits, hoodies, and a range of stylish accessories.

Morocco's portion of the collection features a striking kaleidoscope design that pays homage to the country's nickname, the "Atlas Lions." This design incorporates elements reminiscent of a lion's mane, celebrating the three-time African National Team of the Year in style.

Senegal's range showcases the vibrant colors of its national flag, including green, yellow, and red, while Ghana's collection distinguishes itself with the incorporation of distinctive Kente cloth patterns, setting the Black Stars apart in terms of style and heritage.



Ivory Coast's portion combines orange and green hues with a white diamond-like pattern, emblazoned with "Les Elephant" on the back of the nation's lifestyle jersey and track jacket, reflecting the rich symbolism of the country's culture. Egypt's collection, on the other hand, features red garments adorned with motifs reminiscent of traditional Egyptian art and textiles, infusing the collection with an authentic and captivating aesthetic.

The AFCON FtblCulture collection is now available for purchase on the PUMA website and select retailers, allowing fans of these African nations to embrace their cultural heritage and team pride.