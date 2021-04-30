Zulu Nation Interim Leader Queen Mantfombi Zulu Dies At 65

Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP via Getty Images

The late Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu attending the 'Zulu 200' Festival, a celebration of the Zulu Nation's existence held at the King Shaka International Airport in Durban on September 22, 2013. Queen Mantfombi was the Zulu Nation's interim leader at the time of her passing.