Kemong Mopedi
Apr. 29, 2021 10:34PM EST
Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP via Getty Images

The late Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu attending the 'Zulu 200' Festival, a celebration of the Zulu Nation's existence held at the King Shaka International Airport in Durban on September 22, 2013. Queen Mantfombi was the Zulu Nation's interim leader at the time of her passing.

Zulu Nation Interim Leader Queen Mantfombi Zulu Dies At 65

The Zulu Royal Family has expressed their shock at the sudden passing of Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, just a month after she was named Regent of the Zulu Nation.

Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, regent of the Zulu Nation and the King Goodwill Zwelithini's third wife, had reportedly been ill and hospitalised since Tuesday, 27 April, according to media reports. The 65-year-old's passing was confirmed in an official statement released by the Zulu Royal Family on the evening of Thursday, April 29.

"This has taken us by surprise and left us utterly bereft. It is true that the Lord alone knows the days that He has allocated to each one of us. On behalf of the Royal Family, I wish to assure the nation that while we are rightly grief-stricken, there will be no leadership vacuum in the Zulu Nation," shared Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, Prime Minister of the Zulu Monarch and Nation, in a statement.

Following King Goodwill Zwelithini's passing from diabetes-related complications, Queen Mantfombi was announced as the regent of the Zulu Nation on March 24 — a role she was to occupy until an official successor was named. During this same announcement, Buthelezi also explained that Queen Mantfombi would be assisted by the royal council as she was not expected to do anything during the Royal Family's three-month mourning period.

Ahead of King Goodwill Zwelithini's funeral in March, speculations were rife that 47-year-old Prince Misizulu Zulu, eldest surviving son of the late King and Queen Mantfombi, was fit for South Africa's biggest throne. The King's successor is yet to be named from his 27 surviving children.The late Prince Lethukuthula Zulu, who was murdered under mysterious circumstances in early November 2020, was earmarked to become his father's successor.

Queen Mantfombi was a Swati Princess — daughter to Eswatini's King Sobhuza II and sister to King Mswati III. She and the late King Zwelithini tied the knot in 1977 and were blessed with eight children — namely Prince Misuzulu Zulu, Princess Ntandoyesizwe Zulu, Princess Nomkhosi Zulu, Princess Bukhosibemvelo Zulu, Prince Bambindlovu Zulu, Prince Lungelo Zulu, Prince Mandlesizwe Zulu and Prince Simangaye Zulu. Their union is said to have come with a stringent condition from the Swazi palace. "[Mantfombi] was to become King Zwelithini's great wife, a position that would make her male children the favourites to succeed him when the time came," according to Wikipedia.

Buthelezi said further announcements around Her Majesty's funeral arrangements would be made in due course.

Social media tributes, under #RIPQueenMantfobi, have been pouring in since last night:




(Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)

Audio Adaptation of Broadway Musical ‘FELA!’ to Debut on Clubhouse

Fela Ten Twenty, an audio adaptation of the popular Broadway show 'FELA!' depicting Fela Kuti's life and music, will premiere on Clubhouse in May.

An audio adaptation of the popular Broadway musical FELA!, nominated for 11 Tony Awards in 2010, will premiere on Saturday, May 15, and Sunday, May 16 on the popular drop-in audio chart platform Clubhouse — popular in Nigeria.

The adaptation, titled Fela Ten Twenty, was written and directed by filmmaker Funa Maduka. "Fela's music, the foundation for Afrobeat, demanded global engagement with African political thought," Maduka explains in a statement. "In the aftermath of the October 2020 #EndSars protests against police brutality, his message still achingly resounds. This production is a love letter to those fighting for a better Nigeria."

FELA! is a musical based on Fela Kuti's music and lyrics. It mostly focuses on the life events of the father of Afrobeat and portrays him during the days when he was the target of 1,000 government soldiers assigned to end his performances at the legendary Lagos nightclub The Shrine.

