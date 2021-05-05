Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP via Getty Images.

Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu attends the festival of ' Zulu 200' celebrating the existence of the Zulu Nation at the King Shaka International airport in Durban on September 22, 2013.Images)

South Africa's Zulu Monarchy Prepares to Bury Queen

The Zulu royal delegation is preparing to take the remains of the late Zulu Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu to KwaZulu-Natal in preparation for her funeral this week.