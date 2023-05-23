Rema Drops Video For Flirtatious Summer Anthem, "Charm"
The Nigerian superstar, Rema, continues to push creative boundaries with the new video for "Charm."
Rema continues to execute his creative agency with every musical output, and “Charm” is no exception. The hitmaker is once again conquering the charts on home turf with the music video for “Charm.”
Following the release of "Charm" it has been performing well on the charts, securing the number one spot in Nigeria’s TurnTable Top 100. It's a triumphant moment for the artist, whose music video recently dropped, adding an extra layer of excitement to the mix. With this new feat, "Charm" has now spent three consecutive weeks on the chart, solidifying its status as a true sensation.
In a captivating display of self-assurance, the artist's lyrics resonate with a sense of undeniable confidence, urging his love interest to shed her defenses and embrace vulnerability. The plea to "drop your body armor" underscores the artist's opulence and his ability to fulfill her every desire.
Taking front and center are his signature velvety vocals, which seamlessly meld into the sensuous rhythm, where dance takes center stage, paying homage to the irresistible allure of the woman who commands his unwavering attention. This song may just be summer’s flirtatious anthem.
The music video itself is cinematic, yet understated, and employs the use of shadow and optical illusion that adds an extra layer of appeal to the song. Unsurprisingly, the coined “Prince of Afrobeats” also showcased his magnetic charisma and star power in the video. Although the video is fairly simple and often shot against a subtle colorful backdrop, Rema still pours gusto and charm into the visual. With a summer that is chock full of various appearances and concerts across the world, dropping this new music video now was a strategic move.
Watch the intriguing music video for “Charm” below.
Rema - Charm (Official Music Video)
