Watch Ruger Take Over a Ship In the New Video for 'Dior'​

The buzzing Nigerian artist is back with an eye-catching, pirate-style video.
Ruger comes through with a new music video for "Dior," one of the highlights from his Second Wave EP that dropped last year.
Sticking to his eye-patch style and swashbuckling pirate form, the new music video follows Ruger as he commandeers the H.M.S Dior alongside his love interest, across the seas of the Cape of Good Hope.
The 22-year-old Nigerian artists broke through mid-pandemic with the massive reception his single,"Bounce" received, as well his the subsequent Pandemic and Second Wave EPs.
In an interview with OkayAfrica, Ruger previously explained his approach to those EPs: "I made those vibes during the pandemic. I'll always say this, 'You can't control the situation you find yourself in but you can control your reaction toward that situation.' I just used that energy when making music."
Watch the Topshotta-directed visuals for "Dior" below.
Ruger - Dior (Official Video) youtu.be
