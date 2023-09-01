Ruger Unveils Debut Album 'RU The World'

Ruger, the rising star of Jonzing Records, has dropped his debut album, RU The World. The project showcases Ruger's exploration of his native city, Lagos, immersing listeners in its vibrant and dynamic essence.

Ruger has consistently demonstrated his ability to captivate audiences, from his compelling debut EP, PANDEMIC, in 2021—a response to the isolating impact of COVID-19 lockdowns — to his scorching 2022 EP, The Second Wave, which cleverly incorporated social media nuances into the Afropop landscape, solidifying his presence as a dynamic and charismatic artist.

However, Ruger's inaugural full-length project for 2023, aptly titled RU The World, takes a departure from his conventional style of braggadocio. This album offers a textured and introspective immersion into Ruger's world, allowing listeners to gain a deeper understanding of the artist.

In Ruger's own words, "I believe people will finally grasp a deeper understanding of who I am. Most of the time, I've refrained from discussing certain aspects of my life because I wasn't ready to speak about them. Consequently, I felt misunderstood to some extent. This album allows me to share my thoughts and experiences, offering a comprehensive narrative behind everything I've done and what I'm currently engaged in."

One standout track in the album is the breakout single "Asiwaju," created in collaboration with long-time partner KukBeats, which has amassed over 100 million streams and peaked at #3 on the U.K. Official Afrobeats Chart. Building anticipation for RU The World, early releases like "Jonzing Boy" and "Kristy" have garnered global attention and support from radio stations such as 1Xtra, Capital Xtra, Kiss Fresh, and more.

RU The World features a total of 17 tracks, with Ruger collaborating with Dancehall sensation Projexx, Kenya's legendary band Sauti Sol, and the U.K.'s queen of rap, Stefflon Don. The production credits include KukBeats and Cadenza (known for their work with Beyoncé and Jorja Smith).