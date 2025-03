Proposed VAT Increase Continues to Mar South Africa's Budget Process

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's announcement of a potential value-added tax (VAT) increase has triggered widespread adverse reactions across South Africa. During his national budget policy statement to Parliament today, Godongwana proposed a 0.5 percentage point increase this year, followed by an additional 0.5 percent raise next year, ultimately moving the VAT rate from 15 percent to 16 percent by 2026.

Political leaders have quickly voiced their opposition to the proposed changes: Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema declared his party would vote against the budget, stating that any VAT increase is unacceptable. “We agree that we need to invest in infrastructure, but let's tax the rich, let the corporate tax be increased. Let there be a tax on the wealthy people of South Africa who buy buffaloes for 22 million rands ($1.2 million). Those people should be made to pay and finance the social responsibilities of the state."

Similarly, John Hlophe, uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party leader in Parliament and previously sacked judge, asserted that "increasing VAT by any percentage is disastrous." Hlophe added that Black people would bear most of the brunt of the increase.

Earlier this week, the MK party threatened to mobilize nationwide protests if the VAT increases. Hundreds of party members marched to the National Treasury and the South African Reserve Bank offices in Pretoria, carrying placards in opposition to any VAT increase.