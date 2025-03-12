Proposed VAT Increase Continues to Mar South Africa's Budget Process





Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's announcement of a potential value-added tax (VAT) increase has triggered widespread adverse reactions across South Africa. During his national budget policy statement to Parliament today, Godongwana proposed a 0.5 percentage point increase this year, followed by an additional 0.5 percent raise next year, ultimately moving the VAT rate from 15 percent to 16 percent by 2026. Political leaders have quickly voiced their opposition to the proposed changes: Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema declared his party would vote against the budget, stating that any VAT increase is unacceptable. "We agree that we need to invest in infrastructure, but let's tax the rich, let the corporate tax be increased. Let there be a tax on the wealthy people of South Africa who buy buffaloes for 22 million rands ($1.2 million). Those people should be made to pay and finance the social responsibilities of the state." Similarly, John Hlophe, uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party leader in Parliament and previously sacked judge, asserted that "increasing VAT by any percentage is disastrous." Hlophe added that Black people would bear most of the brunt of the increase. Earlier this week, the MK party threatened to mobilize nationwide protests if the VAT increases. Hundreds of party members marched to the National Treasury and the South African Reserve Bank offices in Pretoria, carrying placards in opposition to any VAT increase. Tension over a potential VAT increase has been building for some time. A previously proposed two percent VAT increase led to the postponement of the budget presentation initially scheduled for last month. Disagreement over the VAT increase caused the budget to be shuttered by parties in the Government of National Unity (GNU).



Analysts had expected Godongwana's presentation would include some form of VAT increase, though not as high as the initially proposed two percent. While tabling the revised budget, Godongwana explained that South Africa's economy had underperformed in the previous year, with GDP growth at just 0.6 percent, necessitating tax increases to maintain social programs like the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant and continued infrastructure investments. He also said the economy is primed for better performance this year and in 2026. The finance minister stated that a 0.5 percent VAT increase will add 28 billion rand ($1.5 billion) to the government's purse as it plans to raise expenditure. The government has justified its growing expenses by citing the need to hire skilled health, security and education workers, fund SRD grants, and address an increasing wage bill. Opposition parties have suggested alternative approaches. Build One South Africa (BOSA) proposed that the government could cut R76 billion (about $4.2 billion) in spending by reducing bailouts for state-owned enterprises, freezing upper and middle management hiring, scaling back diplomatic missions, reducing foreign embassies, and responsibly phasing out SRD grants — currently a divisive issue. Following the budget presentation, BOSA party leader Mmusi Maimane criticized it as "a budget without growth, a budget that double taxes people for years of corruption."