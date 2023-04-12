The Best South African Songs Right Now
Featuring new South African music from Nomfundo Moh, Inkabi Zezwe, K.O, Elaine, and more.
Here are the South African songs and music videos that caught our attention this month.
K.O “SETE (Remix)” feat. Young Stunna, Diamond Platnumz and Oxlade
K.O’s monster hit “SETE” has received the pan-African remix treatment with additional verses from Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz and Nigeria’s Oxlade. The two pop stars add a continental flare to the already widely acclaimed banger. “I chose Oxlade and Diamond Platnumz because I wanted to make it organic, and they both bring the West and East of Africa together which is what I had hoped for,” K.O shared in a press statement.
Inkabi Zezwe, Sjava & Big Zulu “Umbayimbayi”
Two musical heavyweights, Sjava and Big Zulu, have joined their powers to form Inkabi Zezwe. The duo was first announced at an event earlier in the month and would go on to release their first single together, “Umbayimbayi.” The Afropop song is a precursor to their upcoming collaborative album, Ukhamba, slated to drop in May.
Sjava, Q Twins & Mzukulu “Isoka”
Sjava, another prolific artist, has shared the music video for “Isoka” off his latest album Isibuko. The vibrant visuals show Sjava and his crew taking over a party and confronting a detractor. The enchanting track recently got nominated for Best Collaboration and Song Of The Year category for the upcoming Metro FM Music Awards.
Elaine x Blxckie “Loving You”
Acclaimed singer-songwriter Elaine unexpectedly taps Blxckie for her new R&B-amapiano melding single “Loving You.” On the sensual track, the Columbia Records-signed crooner surprisingly delivers a verse in isiZulu in a bid to appeal more to local audiences, which she has been accused of neglecting ever since she inked with the US label.
Flow Jones Jr. “Pramis, Swuh” feat. Blxckie and Maglera Doe Boy
Burgeoning rapper Flow Jones Jr. links up with Blxckie and Maglera Doe Boy on his latest single “Pramis, Swuh.” Throughout the song, Flow Jones and Blxckie trade trap-inspired bars while making way for Maglera to deliver yet another standout verse.
Dee Koala “Gwan” feat. Maglera Doe Boy
Cape Town lyricist Dee Koala unleashed the visuals to her Maglera Doe Boy-featuring thumper “Gwan.” The cinematic video depicts a hood tale of criminal activity and intimidation, with Koala and Maglera acting as gang bosses.
Sbahle “Ubani Obayazi” feat. Blaq Diamond
Songstress Sbahle reunites with her former Ambitiouz Entertainment stablemates Blaq Diamond on her new single “Ubani Obayazi.” The Afropop track celebrates long-lasting love, with Ndu singing on the hook “ubani obayazi we dali wam, ukuthi uthando lwethu lokhula luze lubengaka,” which loosely translates to “who would have known our love would get us this far?”
Aubrey Qwana x Makhadzi “Ngibambe”
The two dispersed worlds of Aubrey Qwana and Makhadzi converge on their new collaboration “Ngibambe.” On the track, whose title translates to “Hold Me,” Aubrey sings about how his world would be complete if his love interest would say yes to his plea.
Senior Oat “It Is Well” feat. Oliphant Gold & Romeo Thegreatwhite
After the success he had last year, Senior Oat is back with a new single “It Is Well.” The track follows his proven hit-making signature of blending deep house instrumentals with spiritual-themed vocals and messaging as shown previously on the widely popular “All In You” and “Give Me Jesus.”
Artwork Sounds x Bee Bar “Awesome God” feat. Kabza De Small
The release of The Gospel According To Artwork Sounds II draws near with their’ new single “Awesome God” featuring Bee Bar and Kabza De Small. The song melds deep house and amapiano elements and varnishes the soulful instrumental with a sample of Michael W Smith’s gospel classic “Awesome God” — a recurring theme that is expected to be echoed throughout the project.
Halo Yagami “Only You”
Durban-born singer/songwriter Halo Yagami pivots towards a Nigerian pop soundscape on his latest single “Only You.” The track is the artist’s first release of the year and follows his previous debut album, You Can’t Replace the Sun.
Buzzi Lee & Costa Titch “ENJOYMENT” feat. Champuru Makhenzo
Tragedy hit the South African music industry yet again. Rapper Costa Titch collapsed while performing on stage at Ultra Music Festival and was pronounced to have passed away. His untimely death happened just a day after the music video to his latest collaboration “Enjoyment” with Buzzi Lee and frequent producer Champuru Makhenzo had dropped. Just last month, he announced a partnership with Akon’s Konvict Music imprint and had the popstar jump on his hit track “Big Flexa” for a remix.
