Sudan Army Hits Huge Milestone with Presidential Palace Recapture

Sudan's Armed Forces (SAF) have reclaimed the presidential palace in Khartoum, marking a significant milestone in the nearly two-year civil war against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). This advance is part of the army's recent momentum, pushing RSF fighters from previously controlled territories.

Social media videos show jubilant soldiers celebrating throughout the palace on Friday, a once-grand symbol of power now reduced to ruins. Despite the destruction, troops displayed visible elation as they moved through the complex with assault rifles and grenade launchers, chanting victoriously. This recapture strengthens the SAF's position in Sudan's center, though fighting is expected to continue as the RSF maintains control over large portions of the country, particularly the western Darfur region.