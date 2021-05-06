Tekno Recruits Mafikizolo in New Remix of 'Enjoy' & Music Video
Tekno has dropped the remix to 'Enjoy' featuring South African Afropop duo, Mafikizolo. The Nigerian artist has also shared the vibrant accompanying visuals for the remix.
The "Enjoy (remix)" is certainly a step-up from the original version of the track. While the rhythm and pace of the song have largely remained unchanged, the addition of Mafikizolo's Zulu verses brings an undeniable vibrancy to the overall energy of the song. It's a solid collaboration between the artists with their respective synergies translating well in both the soundscape and its accompanying visuals.
The music video, which was shot by Nigerian filmmaker and music video director, Clarence Peters, is a stunning display of ebullient colours, opulence, high fashion and scenic landscapes which all support the essence of the track and its lyricism: "allow me to enjoy myself." Compared to the music video for the original track, where Tekno is seen having a whole lot of fun in a supermarket, this most recent production is a more fitting cinematic conceptualisation of the track.
Listen to the remix of "Enjoy" on Spotify:
Listen to the remix of "Enjoy" on Apple Music: