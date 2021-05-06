tekno
News Brief
Rufaro Samanga
May. 06, 2021 07:04AM EST
Still taken from music video.

Tekno Recruits Mafikizolo in New Remix of 'Enjoy'

Tekno Recruits Mafikizolo in New Remix of 'Enjoy' & Music Video

Tekno has dropped the remix to 'Enjoy' featuring South African Afropop duo, Mafikizolo. The Nigerian artist has also shared the vibrant accompanying visuals for the remix.

Tekno has recently dropped the remix to his upbeat and electric single "Enjoy" which was released towards the end of last year. The Nigerian artist has now enlisted South African Afropop duo, Mafikizolo, who have added their signature flair to both the remix itself and the accompanying visuals. The remix comes after Tekno's most recent single "Kata" which dropped last year as well as his debut 14-track album, Old Romance.

The "Enjoy (remix)" is certainly a step-up from the original version of the track. While the rhythm and pace of the song have largely remained unchanged, the addition of Mafikizolo's Zulu verses brings an undeniable vibrancy to the overall energy of the song. It's a solid collaboration between the artists with their respective synergies translating well in both the soundscape and its accompanying visuals.

The music video, which was shot by Nigerian filmmaker and music video director, Clarence Peters, is a stunning display of ebullient colours, opulence, high fashion and scenic landscapes which all support the essence of the track and its lyricism: "allow me to enjoy myself." Compared to the music video for the original track, where Tekno is seen having a whole lot of fun in a supermarket, this most recent production is a more fitting cinematic conceptualisation of the track.

Listen to the remix of "Enjoy" on Spotify:


Listen to the remix of "Enjoy" on Apple Music:

nigeria nigerian music music mafikizolo tekno
Music

