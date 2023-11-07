Thabo Ndlovu Wins Season 19 of Idols South Africa

Over the weekend, Thabo Ndlovu, a 26-year-old contestant from Emalahleni, whose emotions overflowed as tears of joy streamed down his face, emerged victorious on the popular television show Idols South Africa. This heartfelt victory left Princess MacDonald from Mpumalanga as the runner-up.

In the wake of his win, the jubilant contestant, Ndlovu, expressed his gratitude to the live audience and the viewers at home for their unwavering support. He went on to deliver an electrifying performance of his song "iSlungu," humbly acknowledging, "I’m so humbled. I’m so grateful for each one of you," in front of the ecstatic crowd.

The victory comes with a plethora of prizes for Ndlovu, including R1 million in cash from Mzansi Magic, a brand new Toyota Vitz, a technology bundle worth R65,000 from Huawei, R10,000 worth of musical equipment from Yamaha, a wardrobe valued at R100,000 courtesy of Truworths, and a record deal from judge JR’s Feel Good Music. Princess MacDonald, the second-place finisher, will take home all her live show outfits and a fashion voucher valued at R50,000, also from Truworths.

The 19th season of Idols SA commenced on July 8th, with hopeful singers auditioning for a chance to shine, judged by JR Bogopa, Thembi Seete, and Somizi Mhlongo. The top 10 contestants came together to give a closing performance, which also featured judge Mhlongo. The final show featured performances by renowned musicians, including Cassper Nyovest, Vusi Nova, Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse, and a special collaboration with American singer PJ Morton and the final two contestants.

A touching moment during the finale was when Yvonne Chaka Chaka made a surprise appearance to support Princess MacDonald after witnessing her earlier performance of "Umqombothi" on the show.

Season 19 marks the end of Idols SA following an announcement in February that the show was concluding its run on M-Net. Shirley Adonisi, M-Net's local entertainment channels boss, reflected on the season, stating, "This season has shown the resilience and incredible talent that our country has to offer. Idols SA has been a platform of empowerment, not just for the contestants but for our viewers as well."

As Ndlovu celebrated his journey throughout the final season, he expressed his deep gratitude to his supporters, recognizing their vital role in his success. He emphasized the impact of their belief in him and their unwavering support.

The grand finale took place at the Mosaïek Teatro in Johannesburg, where Ndlovu delivered soulful performances of "A Thousand Years," "Lakutshon Ilanga," and his first single, "iSlungu," winning the hearts of fans.