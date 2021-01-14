The Big Hash Leaves innanetwav and Drops New Single ‘Peace of Mind’
Listen to The Big Hash's new single 'Peace of Mind' from his upcoming album 'Heartbreak Hotel'.
A day ago, The Big Hash announced that he was leaving innanetwav, the popular hip-hop collective, he has been part of since he showed up on the scene. He didn't cite reasons for his departure, but he promised new music.
This morning, the singer and rapper delivered on his promise when he released the song "Peace of Mind", an R&B number that sees Hash croon about a lover he wants out of his life because he needs peace of mind.
He sings in the hook:
"I'm just so sick and tired of trying/ I want you out of my life/ I want you out of my mind/ This time/ It's fine/ I need/ A peace of mind"
The song was produced by one the country's most sought-after producers and artists, Elizée, who has most notably produced for Elaine.
The Big Hash has been on an admirable R&B streak since 2020, a year in which he released the singles "Again" and "Amnesia". But he never deserted his rap roots as he released some rap singles including "High School", featuring Kwesta, and "Mission Pryce", featuring Luka Pryce.
My new single #PeaceOfMind is out NOW, on all platforms, produced by @_blkshp, co-written by @_Benseptember, my fri… https://t.co/iwlebHBy1u— THE BIG HASH. (@THE BIG HASH.)1610576788.0
The Big Hash's upcoming project, titled Heartbreak Hotel, will be a double album which will be divided into two sections—one hip-hop and the other R&B. In his Instagram post, he assured his fans the project would definitely drop this year.
Stream "Peace of Mind" on Apple Music and Spotify.