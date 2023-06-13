The Grammys Announce New African Music Category

On the new lane that the company is paving for itself, CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said, "The Recording Academy is proud to announce these latest Category changes to our Awards process. These changes reflect our commitment to actively listen and respond to the feedback from our music community, accurately represent a diverse range of relevant musical genres, and stay aligned with the ever-evolving musical landscape." African music has evolved beautifully over the last few years, and with international stakeholders paying more attention to creativity coming out of the continent, the move looks to further celebrate the world's biggest stars and help keep the academy relevant.