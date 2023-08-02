Travis Scott Collaborates with Ghanaian Producer Nabeyin on ‘Utopia’

Travis Scott released his latest album Utopia over the weekend. The album features the song "Telekinesis," a remarkable crossover collaboration with Ghanaian producer Nabeyin. A rising name in the music scene, Nabeyin's production work has earned him recognition for contributing to various big name artists.

Among his notable achievements, Nabeyin's production prowess shone through in Kanye West's Grammy-nominated album "Donda" in 2021 and Drake's hit song "Nothings Into Somethings" from the "More Life" mixtape in 2017. Now, his latest triumph comes from his production contribution to the track "Telekinesis" on Travis Scott's "Utopia."

The creation of "Telekinesis" was a collaborative effort between Nabeyin and a star-studded team of music industry heavyweights, including Travis Scott himself, BoogzDaBeast, Wallis Lane, Kanye West, Jahaan Sweet, and Hudson Mohawke. Additionally, the track features vocal performances by Future and R&B singer SZA. Notably, Nabeyin revealed that he only learned about his feature on the album a mere two weeks ago.

The roots of Nabeyin's musical journey began humbly with playful piano sessions at his home. However, a turning point in his career emerged when prominent artists such as Rick Ross and J. Cole expressed interest in more than fifteen of his beats. Although none of those collaborations materialized, this recognition fueled Nabeyin's dedication to pursuing a serious musical career.



Recently, Nabeyin's success soared further with the initiation of the SAE Less music camp in Accra in 2022. This event resulted in the creation of over 40 records and fruitful collaborations with accomplished writers from the United States and leading Ghanaian acts like Stonebwoy and Camidoh. Looking to the future, Nabeyin aspires to establish a record label dedicated to holistic artist development and local talent support, while also connecting them to opportunities beyond Ghana.

In an interview with Music In Africa, Nabeyin emphasized his ambition to strengthen the Ghanaian music scene by serving as a conduit from Ghana to the United States. Leveraging strong connections with labels and executives in the States, he envisions elevating Ghanaian artists to the next level. Nabeyin's commitment to the music extends beyond creation, as he recognizes the importance of the work that follows, which entails nurturing talent and opening doors for aspiring artists.