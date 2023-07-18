The Egyptian Syndicate of Musical Professions, a local group responsible for granting permits, announced on Tuesday the cancellation of Travis Scott's highly anticipated concert at the Pyramids of Giza. The show, scheduled for July 28 and intended to serve as the debut performance for Scott's fourth album, Utopia.

However, Live Nation, who is helping put on the event, is disputing this, telling Pitchfork:

“There have been no changes to Travis Scott’s show in Egypt; any reports to the contrary are false. We can’t wait to celebrate ‘Utopia’ with you in Egypt!”

In a statement, the Syndicate indicated that Scott's concert conflicted with its mission of preserving traditional Egyptian culture. The statement reads, "As an integral part of our cherished nation, the General Syndicate is committed to its stability and security and refuses to compromise societal values, as well as Egyptian and Arab customs and traditions."

While the Syndicate has previously granted permits to foreign artists to perform at the pyramids, it stresses that such performances must not undermine Egypt's ancestral customs and traditions.

The musicians' union, which rarely opposes such events, has long been engaged in a campaign against Egyptian urban music, particularly rap. Moreover, Egypt is currently engaged in a battle against what it denounces as a "reinterpretation" of its history, particularly in relation to African-American movements claiming affiliation with the Pharaohs.

In 2020, the Syndicate issued a ban on Mahraganat music, a popular genre blending pop, techno, and R&B. Similarly, Lebanese rock band Mashrou' Leila was prohibited from performing in 2017 after a Pride flag was displayed at a concert in Cairo.

In the case of Travis Scott's planned performance, the Syndicate expressed deep concern over certain "rituals" that were set to take place. A statement from the group explained, "The syndicate discovered images and gathered information about the peculiar rituals he practices, which contradict our traditions." The Syndicate, however, did not provide specific details about Scott's planned actions.

The cancellation of the concert deals a significant blow to the rollout of Utopia. Travis Scott has yet to release a statement regarding the situation, leaving fans and industry observers eagerly awaiting his response. The implications of this decision remain uncertain.