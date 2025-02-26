Rwanda Says UK Has “Chosen a Side” After Aid is Frozen Due to Alleged M23 Support in DR Congo

Update: This page has been updated to reflect the most recent information as of Feb. 26 at 9:30 p.m. GMT+2.



Rwanda’s government has accused the government of the United Kingdom of “clearly [choosing] a side,” in response to sanctions by the U.K . In a statement, the East African country’s foreign affairs ministry said the punitive measures “are regrettable,” declaring that they do not “contribute to finding a lasting political solution to the conflict in Eastern DRC.”

The U.K. government announced several measures against Rwanda for its alleged support of the M23 rebel group that has taken over two Congolese cities, Goma and Bukavu, in an armed offensive that has killed hundreds and displaced thousands. The U.K. will pause bilateral financial aid to Rwanda “until significant progress is made” towards a ceasefire and the exit of M23 forces and Rwandan soldiers from DR Congo.

In its statement , the U.K. government advocated for “an immediate cessation of hostilities,” adding that the offensive by the M23 and Rwandan Defense Forces (RDF) violates Congo’s sovereignty and is a breach of the UN charter. “Close to a million people have recently been displaced in Eastern DRC, and hundreds of thousands are in desperate need of lifesaving support. There is a responsibility on all parties to protect the people of Eastern DRC who have suffered so much in this conflict.”

In addition to pausing aid to the Rwandan government, “excluding support to the poorest and most vulnerable,” the U.K. will cease high-level attendance at Rwanda-hosted events, limit trade promotion activities, suspend future defense training assistance, and review export licenses for the RDF, and coordinate with diplomatic partners on potential new sanctions.

Before now, the U.K. and Rwanda had developed strong diplomatic relations, notably partnering on an asylum program scrapped last year . The U.K. is also one of the biggest aid donors to Rwanda, which relies on foreign aid for a significant portion of its annual budget. The last time M23 invaded Goma, in 2012, the U.K.’s threat to cut off £21 million ($26.6 million) in aid was instrumental in de-escalating that situation .

It remains to be seen whether the U.K.’s measures will have a similar effect this time. The Rwandan government has yet to react to the U.K.’s measures. However, it’s taking a defensive stance against external measures by Western governments.

Last Friday, it stood in solidarity with General James Kabarebe, a deputy foreign affairs minister sanctioned by the U.S. government, singling him out as Rwanda’s official liaison with M23 in handling revenue from the exports of conflict minerals from Congo . The Rwandan government deemed the sanctions as “unjustified and unfounded.”

Lawrence Kanyuka Kingston, a spokesman for M23 was also sanctioned by the U.S . Two companies linked to Kanyuka, registered in the U.K. and France, were also sanctioned.

Last week, Rwanda also suspended its development cooperation program with Belgium, accusing its former colonial power – shared with Congo – of taking sides in the conflict. Belgium has consistently called for sanctions against Rwanda for its support of M23, advocating for the territorial integrity of DR Congo to be respected. The Rwandan government said it’s suspending the bilateral program due to an “aggressive campaign” by Belgium, which also allegedly undermines mediation efforts.

Calls for sanctions and other diplomatic measures against Rwanda have increased in the past few weeks, with the European Parliament urging the European Union to freeze budgetary support to Rwanda and suspend the critical minerals agreement it signed with the East African country last year. The agreement was instantly controversial due to extensive reporting that Rwanda exports more than it mines , with a vast majority of the minerals it sells coming from conflict mines in the Eastern Congo.