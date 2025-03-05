Uganda’s Vinka is Here to Make You Dance — and She’s Just Getting Started





Vinka has been making waves in a largely male-dominated music industry. But for her, music wasn’t just a career move: it was a calling. Her journey began with a deep love for dance, which made her a natural performer. She started as a backup dancer for major artists before transitioning into artist management at Swangz Avenue. But fate had other plans — her label bosses, Benon Mugumbya and Julius Kyazze, saw her potential and told her she belonged on stage, not just behind the scenes. Today, Swangz Avenue is home to some of Uganda’s biggest stars — like Elijah Kitaka and Azawi — and Vinka has carved out her own space within the label with hits like “ All Over You ” and “ Batuleke .” Her goal? To make people dance. “A Vinka song has to have a lot of vibe — something that makes you want to move. I love to dance, and my music reflects that,” she tells OkayAfrica. Her latest single, “Sirubala,” fits the bill perfectly as a high-energy dancehall track that showcases her signature sound. The release follows a strong 2024, which included “ Bailando ,” a remix of her hit with Rafa Pabön recognized as one of OkayAfrica’s Best East African Songs of the Year .. In this exclusive interview, Vinka talks about new music, being a working mother, and the unexpected way she was signed to her label. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.



OkayAfrica: You have some new music. Tell me about your new song, “Sirubala.” Vinka: “Sirubala” basically means "I do not count that day.” The song is about having that one person — if I don’t see them, I won’t count that day. This is obviously a love song. Can you speak to its inspiration? Yeah. I mean… we all have those people we want to see every day [smiles cheekily]. You’ve had some major hits and you are coming off the success of your label Swangz Avenue’s compilation album. Where are you right now in your career? My career is in a good space. I’m at that point where I don’t have to prove myself as much anymore. Before, I had to release song after song, and sometimes even good songs wouldn’t get much attention. Now, I don’t have to push as hard. The fan base has really grown, and I appreciate that. If you’re known in your country, the next step is to be known outside it. I want to be recognized across East Africa and globally — to spread my wings further. For someone who has never heard your music. What makes a Vinka song? A Vinka song has to have a lot of vibes, something that makes you want to move. I love to dance, and my music reflects that. And beyond that, I think about my fans. Can they move to it? I even consider my youngest fans, like a three-year-old dancing.

hoto courtesy of Vinka. You're known for dancehall tracks and have also tried reggaeton. What other genres or collaborations are you open to? I'm very open. I love collaborations. And it doesn't matter which artist, regardless of whether they are new or established. I believe in good music. If the song is good, people are going to love it. I'd love to work with [Tanzanians] Zuchu and Diamond Platinumz. Bien from Kenya also. How did your collaboration with Rafa Pabön for the Latin Urbano remix of "Bailando" come about? So, my management got in touch with his management to get us an artist from that Latin American market. The word "Bailando" means to dance in Spanish. And then they told us Rafa [Pabön] would be the fit for the song. We then planned for [him] to come down here to Uganda where we shot the video.