Damola Durosomo
Jun. 17, 2020 11:04AM EST

Watch Ego Ella May's Dreamy Music Video for 'Give a Little'

The rising British-Nigerian singer is set to release her debut album 'Honey For Wounds' later this month.

Rising British-Nigerian singer Ego Ella May shares a new music video for her single "Give a Little."

The song is an ethereal anthem that highlights the singer's crisp, jazz-inflected vocals, produced by Eun and Melo-Zed. The music video, directed by Natalie Wilson is equally dreamy, as it subtly highlights Black beauty, joy and camaraderie.

May is set to release her debut album Honey For Wounds on June 26, which the artist described as "music to heal to" in a press release.

The album is further described as "a soul-tingling blend of Jazz, R&B and Neo Soul vocal musicality. Incredibly honest self-penned, personal and observational lyrics are laced with tales of self-healing, protest, love and loss, global issues and more." It's the follow-up to her 2019 anthology of previously released tracks So Far.

Speaking on the motivations behind her songwriting, the singer says: "It's so easy to lie to yourself and others, so I really admire people who have the audacity to be truthful."

Watch the music video for May's "Give a Little" below and pre-save Honey For Wounds here.

Ego Ella May - Give A Little (Official Music Video) www.youtube.com

(Photo by Robin Little/Redferns)

