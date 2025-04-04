What to Watch in North Africa this April

As North Africa reenters the fast-paced world after a month of stillness and one-episode-a-day mosalsalat, cinemas and streaming platforms are returning to their normal programming. While we wait for seasonal changes and summer movies, this month’s watch guide features Egyptian and Moroccan comedies and action films, and shines a light on two of the most successful socially conscious Ramadan TV series you might have missed.

‘Lam Shamseya’ (Egypt) One show that continues to spark conversations across the region is the Ramadan mosalsal Lam Shamseya, the first Egyptian TV series to highlight child abuse. Aired in the second half of Ramadan, it follows the story of Nelly (Amina Khalil), who finds out that her stepson Youssef (Ali Beialy) has faced sexual harassment by his father’s best friend Wessam (Mohamed Shahin). Written by Mariam Naoum and directed by Karim El-Shenawy, Lam Shamseya is widely praised for its sensitive exploration of issues that are not usually discussed openly. Where to watch: Shahid and YouTube

‘Rahma’ (Morocco) Morocco’s Ramadan TV series Rahma was widely watched as well as criticized. Written by Bushra Malak and directed by Mohamed Ali Majboud, the show tells the story of mothers who face enormous challenges in raising their children with special needs in a society that often neglects these needs. Across Morocco, some critiqued Rahma’s increasingly “inappropriate” scenes while others defended the show as a bold step toward breaking the traditional constraints that dominate Moroccan drama. The show stars a stellar cast of Moroccan actors, including Mona Fatto and Abdullah Didan.

Where to watch: Shahid and YouTube



‘Siko Siko’ (Egypt) Two cousins, one of whom works in a shipping company and the other a video game player, finally see their dream come true when their inheritance is rightfully returned to them following their uncle’s death. But the duo soon finds out that the inheritance is made up of illegal goods which they have to liquidate. They come up with “Siko Siko,” an elaborate mobile game that sells the goods through it, and enjoy a brief moment of spectacular success before a mob boss (the real owner of the goods?) appears in their lives. Written by Mohamed El Dabbah and directed by Omar Elmohandes.

Where to watch: Egyptian cinemas



‘My Friend’ (Morocco) The Moroccan cinematic world celebrated Eid Al-Fitr with the release of Raouf Sabahi’s comedy My Friend. Set in a working-class neighborhood, the cast, including Abdelilah Ajil, Tarek Bakhari, and Jamila Al-Huni, explore themes of connection and friendship. The storyline follows a young man (Yassar Lamghari) who is obsessed with American culture and dreams of moving to the US. He’s in a virtual romantic relationship with an American woman and when he finally decides to visit her, he faces unexpected challenges on his way to the airport.

Where to watch: Moroccan cinemas

