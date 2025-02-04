What to Watch in Southern Africa This February





From gritty citizenship dramas to Angola's first dance film, Southern Africa's screens are lighting up with fresh narratives this February. As local filmmakers push creative boundaries, they're serving up everything from reality TV drama to surrealist cinema. Here's your guide to the region's most anticipated releases this month.

‘Carte Blanche: Fight for Citizenship’ (South Africa)

In the complex landscape of citizenship and belonging, South Africa's legislation faces increasing scrutiny over its interpretation of what it truly means to be South African. The investigative series Carte Blanche, released on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, delves into the lives of nearly two million South Africans living abroad who are locked in a battle to retain their citizenship. Controversial legislation has left thousands of expats frustrated and disconnected from their homeland. Now, with a pivotal ruling expected from the Constitutional Court, their futures hang in the balance, and their fight for justice is set to intensify. Catch Carte Blanche: Fight for citizenship on DTSV premium, Channel 101

‘Umjolo: There is No Cure’ (South Africa)

This February, dive into the world of Umjolo, a thrilling four-part series that blends the chaos of infidelity, the messiness of relationships, and the sweetness of romance with a compelling comedic twist. The latest installment, Umjolo: There Is No Cure, is set to premiere on Feb. 14, 2025 — just in time to spice up Valentine's Day. In this episode, a once-celebrated pageant queen, stripped of her title after exposing a scandal, is ready to take control of her narrative. While writing a tell-all book, she navigates a love life as messy and unpredictable as her journey. Get ready for a rollercoaster of love, betrayal, and redemption. Where to watch: Netflix

‘Gebokste Liefde’ (South Africa)

Capturing South Africa's Afrikaans audience, Annelize Frost makes her directorial debut with Showmax Original romcom Gebokste Liefde. The film features South Africa's favorites, with SAFTA winner Tarryn Wyngaard playing the lead role of Suma-Lee. A divorced single mother, Suma-Lee reluctantly joins a boxing gym after losing her job as a fashion designer. The story unfolds in a whirlwind of drama as her ex-husband remarries a model, played by Emma van Heyn (Eksie Perfeksie and Matilda en Matthys). Gebokste Liefde will have you rooting for Suma-Lee as she fights in the ring and for her happiness. Where to watch: Kyknettv

‘The Mommy Club’ (South Africa)

The Mommy Club is back for Season 3, and this time, the record-breaking reality sensation is taking you deeper into a world where luxury, power and influence reign supreme. Premiering on Showmax on Saturday, Feb. 15, the new season introduces four dynamic new cast members: Mrs. J, Pheladi, Noksie and Vuyi, each bringing their fabulous lifestyles, class and wealth into the already drama-filled mix. With fan favorites sure to spark heated debates, this season promises to keep you hooked. Where to watch: Showmax

‘On Becoming a Guinea Fowl’ (Zambia)

Under the direction of Zambian-Welsh filmmaker Rungano Nyoni, On Becoming a Guinea Fowl captivates with its bold exploration of sexual abuse, cultural silencing and family denial, all through a lens of playful surrealism. A co-production between Ireland, the U.K., the U.S., and Zambia, the film features a talented cast, including Susan Chardy, Elizabeth Chisela and Henry B.J. Phiri. Set against the rich backdrop of rural Zambia, it weaves a powerful narrative around Shula, a character who uncovers long-buried family secrets, offering an unflinching look at the complexities of culture and identity. Developed by BBC Film and financed by A24, it premiered in U.K. cinemas on Dec. 6, 2024. The film will soon be available for streaming to African audiences on The film will soon be available for streaming to African audiences on Apple TV+ in late February or early March 2025 and is currently showing in cinemas across Zambia and the U.K.

‘Skeleton Coast’ (Namibia)

Directed by Robert O. Peters, Skeleton Coast takes audiences on a thrilling journey through Namibia's vast red dunes and eerie shipwreck shores. The film follows a group of Black African scientists on a quest for the powerful gemstone, Blunamite. However, when bodies begin to surface, suspicion turns inward — could the actual danger lie among them, or is the land itself sending a chilling warning? The cast features Thapelo Mokoena, Ini Dima-Okojie, Mawuli Gavor, Cindy Mahlangu and Eric Roberts (The Expendables). Produced by Rogers Ofime and executive produced by Panashe Daringo, the film blends African and international talent. Skeleton Coast premiered in Windhoek and will be available globally by late February or early March 2025.