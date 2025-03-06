What to Watch in Southern Africa This Month





For March, we have a documentary about cow racing from Lesotho, a docu-series about the life of Steinhoff boss Marcus Jooste, a peek into the world of Durban’s Real Housewives, and more. For those in South Africa, remember to check out the films on offer at the Joburg Film Festival from March 11 to 16.

'Peiso Ea Likhomo' [Lesotho] When filmmaker Toka Hlongwane first heard about cow racing, he had a set idea for the story he wanted to tell. But over hours and then days spent on the ground researching, filming and connecting with the characters, he found the film he wanted to make insisted on a direction of its own. Peiso Ea Likhomo follows the lives of four shepherds from different villages in Lesotho's Mafeteng district. The documentary is filled with high-octane moments and deeply meditative, reflective periods that help viewers understand and appreciate the lives of shepherds. Where to watch: Tickets to the screening can be found here

‘The Forgotten Kingdom’ [Lesotho]

The Forgotten Kingdom follows the life of Atang Mokoenya, played by Zenzo Ngqobe, a young man whom the city of Johannesburg has swallowed. A death in his family forces him to go back home to rural Lesotho, a journey he thinks will be short-lived. In the village, a chance encounter with a childhood friend, Dineo (played by Nozipho Nkelemba), leads Atang to reconnect with parts of himself that had been lost to the daily grind of big city life. The film offers potent commentary about the people we become in exile and how that impacts our lives and those of future generations. It also stars Lebohang Ntsane as an unnamed orphan and Jerry Mofokeng as Katleho. Andrew Mudge directs it, and it is now available to view online. Where to watch: YouTube

‘Real Housewives of Durban’ [South Africa]

The fifth season of the acclaimed Real Housewives of Durban franchise returns to Showmax at the end of March. The show features some of the longest-serving Housewives on the African continent and was in the top ten of Showmax’s most streamed shows in 2024. There are some old faces, such as OGs Nonku Williams and Sorisha Naidoo, and new ones in the form of Ayanda Mthembu, Kwanele Khubeka and Lo Sithole. Prepare for another round of interpersonal issues that’ll keep your eyes glued to the screen. Where to watch: Showmax

‘Steinheist’ [South Africa]

In 2017, Steinhoff CEO Marcus Jooste resigned as the lead of the retail giant that owned known South African brands such as Ackermans and PEP over accounting irregularities. The business’s shares tanked by 90 percent on the back of the news, and the case is now known as the biggest scam in South Africa. First released in 2022, the series has added new episodes that shall be released two days before the anniversary of Jooste’s death (he died by suicide on a rocky beach in Hermanus on March 21, 2024). The new episodes uncover ongoing attempts to track down the money and bring Jooste’s accomplices to justice. Where to watch: Showmax

‘Umama’ [South Africa]

Umama is about the life of Sibongile, played by the late Connie Chiume , a domestic worker who takes care of her employer’s child and the home during the day. Her life turns upside down when her son, a teenager, goes missing, but she still has to go to work the following day. The film’s writer and director, Talia Smith, mined her childhood memories to tell the story. “The film explores both South African specific issues along with universal themes. Including the major class contrasts that exist in the legacy apartheid has left behind,” says the director . Where to watch: YouTube