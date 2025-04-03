What to Watch in Southern Africa This Month

The month of April signals the proper on-set of autumn in Southern Africa. To help you deal with the more chilly months ahead, we have compiled a list of gems that will keep you entertained and informed. There is a crime drama, some comedic relief, and much more in store.

Here is a list of what to watch from the region this month.

‘Killer Front Page’ (South Africa) Killer Front Page is a television drama series that revolves around the life of Sol Mojalefa Phiri (Lebogang Tsipa), a journalist intent on climbing up the ranks of his career. He succumbs to the pressure of producing an eye-grabbing headline, and fabricates a front page news story as a result. Recognition soon follows, but the downward spiral that his life takes suggests that maybe he was not ready for the limelight. Will he sink, or swim? Killer Front Page also stars Emmanuel Gweva (Isithembiso), who plays Sol’s colleague and rival, Gert. It is produced by Bakers Media, and directed by Sandile Mdluli and Twiggy Matiwana.

Where to Watch: Showmax



‘Reyka’ (South Africa) This award-winning crime drama stars Kim Engelbrecht as Reyka Gama, a criminal profiler who is investigating a series of attacks on couples at Durban Harbour, Africa’s biggest port. Her dark, sordid past of being abducted comes in handy during her escapades, and she’s able to get into the minds of criminals. Reyka is a co-production between global producer-distributor Freemantle, and South African broadcaster, M-Net. The second season also stars new additions Lemogang Tsipa (Gabriel) and Samkelo Ndlovu (Ayanda), alongside a first season cast that included Nokuthula Ledwaba (Portia), Ian Glen (Angus Speelman) and Gerald Steyn (Tanner).

‘A Scam Called Love’ (South Africa) Zola Cele is an ambitious South African chef played by Didintle Khunou. She cooks up a bold scheme with a cash-strapped line cook from Atlanta named Julian Green (Tobi Bamtefa). They journey back home to South Africa, where Zola introduces Julian to her family. What follows is a hilarious, at-times-heatwrenching, series of events that leave the two at a crossroads. A Scam Called Love shall stay in your head long after the credits fade. It is a combination of great writing, animated by great acting, under a keen directorial eye courtesy of Carla and Nthato Mokgata. It is a star-studded cast of some of South Africa’s most epic actors, from Brenda Ngxoli (Naledi Cele), to Trevor Gumbi (Uncle Baby), to Fezile Mpela (Mandla Cele), and they all deliver stellar performances. The score is a tour-de-force of musical royalty, from Samthing Soweto to Alice Phoebe Lou. Spectacular!

Where to Watch: Ster-Kinekor Cinemas across Southern Africa and on Prime Video from May.



‘Meet the Khumalos’ (South Africa) Meet the Khumalos is a comedic adaptation of 2017’s Meet the Kandasamys. Grace Khumalo (Khanyi Mbau) and Bongi Sithole (Ayanda Boroth) are former high school rivals whose beef gets rekindled when Bongi moves next door. While they’re going at it, they discover that their children are secretly dating. What follows is a series of hilarious twists and turns as Bongi and Grace have to find common ground in order to devise a scheme to split them up. The film also stars the late Connie Chiume as Grace’s sharp-witted and meddlesome mother-in-law, Mavis; Jesse Suntele as Grace’s son, Sizwe; and Bonga Dlamini, who plays Grace’s husband, Vusi. It is directed and produced by Jayan Moodley, and written by Gillian Breslin and Wendy Gumede.

Where to Watch: Netflix, from April 11.

