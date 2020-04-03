Watch KCee Performing His New Single 'Sweet Mary J'
The artist performs his new reggae-inspired track at the Aktivated Sessions Studios.
Nigerian artist KCee recently dropped his new single "Sweet Mary J". The track is the artist's first official solo drop of the year and follows his 2019 album titled Eastern Conference.
KCee performed the track at the Aktivated Sessions Studios.
Produced by the talented Blaq Jerzee, "Sweet Mary J" is a mid-tempo number with a classic reggae rhythm. The intermittent use of the electric guitar, however, adds a slight edge to the laid-back track.
It's a sweet romantic jam that has KCee singing about his love interest, presumably called Mary J. In his performance of the track at the Aktivated Sessions Studios, the artist lights one up––literally. Naturally, as the performance progresses, he and his muse become engulfed in a cloud of smoke which adds to the overall hazy feel of the song itself.
At just under three minutes, you'll be left wishing KCee had given us just a little more be it another verse, bridge––anything. A simple yet infectious bop, you'l have it stuck on repeat for quite a while. We certainly do.
Watch KCee perform "Sweet Mary J" below:
Kcee - Sweet Mary J | AKtivated Sessions (In-Studio Performance) www.youtube.com
Listen to "Sweet Mary J" on Spotify:
Listen to "Sweet Mary J" on Apple Music:
