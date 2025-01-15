What To Watch in West Africa This January

Welcome to the first West African What to Watch guide for 2025. Although the year is just beginning, we already have an exciting array of television shows and films set to be released this January. From the long-awaited return of a beloved TV personality on the Real Housewives of Lagos to the introduction of three new characters in the popular Netflix series Young, Famous & African, this list features a diverse mix of drama, comedy, and romance.

Below are the films and television series to watch in West Africa this month:

‘Young, Famous & African’ Season 3 - (Nigeria/South Africa)

Hop in! We're heading back to South Africa, where some of Africa's most talented, famous and well-connected personalities gather to hang out, party, and enter iconic brawls. In the third season of the Young, Famous & African series, drama remains the center of the story alongside dazzling fashion, lush lifestyles, and friendships that get tested repeatedly. In this new season, familiar faces like actress Annie Idibia, celebrity stylist Swanky Jerry, and award-winning musician Diamond Platnumz return, along with newcomers such as Nigerian actress Ini Edo, Ugandan boxer and entrepreneur Shakib Lutaaya, and South African influencer Kefilwe Mabote, who add a fresh twist to the show. This season introduces new conflicts while revisiting old storylines, complicating relationships and intensifying the drama. Where to watch: Netflix

‘Nouvelle Vie’ - (Côte d’Ivoire)

Directed by Congolese filmmaker Richi Mbebele, Nouvelle Vie is a story of redemption, love, and, as the title implies, new beginnings. The story follows a sex worker who is struggling to escape that life. The process leads her to an eccentric painter with whom she forms an unlikely relationship, one bound by the determination to find a new life. The film stars Olivier Kissita (Eternel, Cacao, Standing Up), Germaine Ololo, Mira Loussi (Trouble), and others. Where to watch: Majestic Cinemas in Abidjan

‘RHOL S3’ - (Nigeria)

In the third season of the beloved reality television series Real Housewives Of Lagos, the drama, tension and plots are taken to wildly unpredictable territories. With a returning cast member (Carolyna Hutchings) who left after season one and three new cast members (Dabota Lawson, Sophia Momodu and Adeola C. Adeyemi), the show is reconciling old, unfinished narratives with new, exciting stories. In this new season, viewers can expect to get the shade, the quick formation and dismantling of factions, the instability of allyship, and a friendship dynamic that's tricky to manage. And as Hutchings told OkayAfrica in a recent interview , viewers can expect a different, more vulnerable side of her this season. Where to watch: Showmax

‘Accra Stay By Plan’ - (Ghana)

In the second season of the rib-cracking sitcom Accra Stay By Plan, the fight for a patriarch's (Daddy Joe) properties by his large family continues. The drama-filled story takes a fresh turn as one of the family members is finally announced as the landlady of the property in contention - which doesn't stop her siblings and relatives from fighting to overturn that decision. Accra Stay By Plan is a refreshing, insightful, and smartly written story of family dynamics and dysfunctional legacies. Where to watch: Akwaaba Magic

‘Katangiri Goes To Town’ - (Nigeria)

In this film by Reuben Reng (Leading Lady, Dilemma, Threshold), a retired police officer, Katangiri, has to solve his cousin's mysterious murder after being summoned to Abuja. With his quirkiness and sharp detective skills, Katangiri is plunged into a world of family secrets, betrayal, and long-running tensions. The film stars Segun Arinze (Force Empire, The Beads, Almajiri, Fine Wine), Ireti Doyle (The Wedding Party, Kasanova, Fifty), and many other stellar actors. Where to watch: Prime Video