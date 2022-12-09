Burna Boy Shares Poignant, New Documentary 'Whiskey'

In a recent documentary, the Nigerian superstar highlights the pollution and poverty that has affected his hometown of Port Harcourt, Nigeria.
In a sharp and evocative 16-minute mini-documentary called "Whiskey," Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, shined a light on the conditions that plague his hometown of Port Harcourt, Nigeria. Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State, is Nigeria's fifth most populous city, with a long-standing history of being Nigeria's main oil-refining city. In the documentary, residents of the area talk about the aftermath of being an oil-rich country and the ironic poverty and crude oil waste that plagues the city's locals.
For the documentary, the renowned "Last Last" singer teamed up with Nigerian charity Reach Every Available Communal Household (R.E.A.C.H). All profits from the documentary will be go towards empowering economically vulnerable people in Port Harcourt with clean water, food, medication and other resources.
Although certain parts of the documentary are grim, there are some noticeably bright spots. In the beginning, the Grammy-award winner visits his home city after winning a Grammy. The scene is one of euphoria and undiluted joy. Other parts of the film show the happiness that residents of Port Harcourt have at their core, and their tendency to celebrate life's moments, no matter how small. In a heartwarming segment of the documentary, an older woman applauds Burna Boy's philanthropy and mentions how his partnership with R.E.A.C.H provided struggling residents with food, drugs and supplies in the camps after they were displaced by flooding earlier this year.
The famed Nigerian singer highlighted the struggles that people in his hometown were facing as a way to also raise awareness about locals in other parts of the world who suffer the same economic crisis, with little to no help from the government.
Watch the visuals for "The Black River: Whiskey Documentary" below.