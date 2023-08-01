Nigerian Superstar Wizkid Receives Historic BRIT Billion Award for One Billion UK Streams

Nigerian singer and songwriter Wizkid, also known as Ayodeji Balogun, has made history by becoming the first African artist to be awarded the prestigious BRIT Billion Award. The British Phonographic Industry music award body bestowed this honor upon the Starboy Entertainment frontline ace in recognition of his remarkable achievement of surpassing one billion digital streams in the United Kingdom.

Wizkid's recent accomplishments have solidified his position as a global music icon. His latest achievement was celebrated following his electrifying performance at the 62,850-capacity Tottenham Stadium in London, where he became the first and only African artist to headline and perform at the esteemed venue.

Throughout his career, Wizkid's music has resonated strongly with the U.K. audience, resulting in millions of units sold and several platinum and gold certifications. One of his most outstanding collaborations, "One Dance," featuring Drake and Kyla, has achieved a remarkable six-times platinum status, amassing over 3.6 million units in sales. Furthermore, Wizkid's songs "Energy" with Skepta and "Essence" with Tems have also been certified platinum, while "Come Closer" with Drake and "Brown Skin Girl" with Beyoncé have achieved gold status. Additionally, his fourth studio album, "Made In Lagos," has been certified gold in the UK.

The BRIT Billion Award holds tremendous significance for Wizkid and the entire African music industry. The accomplishment highlights not only the artist's exceptional talent but also his immense popularity and influence on a global scale. Wizkid's songs, such as "Essence," "Brown Skin Girl," and "Made in Lagos," have collectively garnered over one billion streams in the U.K., cementing his place as one of the most sought-after musicians in Africa.

In response to Wizkid's groundbreaking achievement, the Brit Awards expressed their admiration and congratulated the artist during his time in London for the spectacular show at the Tottenham Stadium.

Wizkid's journey to international stardom began in 2011, and since then, he has experienced a steady ascent in the music industry. Notably, in 2016, he reached the pinnacle of success by becoming the first Nigerian artist to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart with his mega collaboration, "One Dance," alongside Drake.

The release of Wizkid's fourth album, "Made In Lagos," further solidified his influence and popularity. The album's standout track, "Essence," became an instant hit, and the artist went on to achieve a groundbreaking feat by filling up the O2 Arena for three consecutive dates—an unprecedented accomplishment for an African artist.

The BRIT Billion Award serves as a testament to Wizkid's enduring commercial appeal in the UK and his invaluable contributions to the ever-evolving Afrobeats genre. As a trailblazer for African musicians, Wizkid continues to break barriers and inspire a new generation of artists across the continent.