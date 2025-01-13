President Mahama Trims Down Ministries as Part of Bid to “Reset Ghana”

Update: This page has been updated with the most recent information as of 7 p.m. GMT Jan. 13, 2025.

Ghanaian President John Mahama has reduced the number of ministries , from 30 to 23, in a bid to cut the cost of governance. The move will help fulfill his campaign promise of setting up the leanest government in decades. It is also tied to the austerity policies of the $3 billion loan Ghana secured from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) back in 2023.

Several ministries have been scrapped, including sanitation, information, railway and national security ministries. A handful of the pre-existing ministries have been consolidated and restructured, including the Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources, Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, and several others.

Mahama has hit the ground running to fulfill his promises to turn Ghana’s economy around and has submitted his first set of ministerial nominees to parliament.

Cassiel Ato Forson, former parliament minority leader and deputy finance minister during Mahama’s first term between 2013 and 2017, has been nominated as Minister of Finance. Forson, a chartered accountant and tax practitioner, will be charged with efforts to grow Ghana’s economy.

Shortly after his nomination, Forson met with a delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as the country is looking to secure financing despite Ghana’s complex history with financial institutions. “We are committed to work with the IMF, but we also want to ensure that we can raise financing; additional finance, working with IMF and other domestic, international partners,” Forson told reporters before the meeting. Completing the list of nominees are John Abdulai Jinapor as the Minister of Energy and Dominic Akuritinga Ayine as the Attorney General and Minister of Justice. Like Forson, Jinapor was also the former energy deputy minister under Mahama; however, his appointment might not inspire much confidence, considering that persistent power cuts started becoming prominent during his previous time in office. Meanwhile, Ayine is a senior lawyer with three decades of experience and holds a PhD in law from Stanford University. Ayine has also previously served as deputy attorney general and justice minister.A month after winning the presidential election by the widest margin in almost two decades, John Mahama has resumed office for the start of his second and final term. Mahama, who was ousted by outgoing President Nana Akufo-Addo in 2017 after his first four years in office, faces the difficult task of restoring public confidence in governance. "While Ghanaians take great pride in our thriving democracy, they are deeply dissatisfied with the quality of governance over the years," Mahama said during his inauguration speech yesterday. "They have openly voiced their dissatisfaction through the decisive action they undertook at the recent polls." Seemingly with an understanding of the heft of the task before him, the reemergent president's speech touched on a broad number of issues his administration will focus on, including strengthening diplomatic ties at home and abroad, pursuing technological advancements and improving public health infrastructure.