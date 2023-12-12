South Africa Mourns the Death of Singer-Songwriter Zahara at 35

South Africa is mourning the untimely passing of beloved pop singer Zahara, whose powerful voice earned her widespread acclaim and multiple platinum-selling albums. The 35-year-old artist, born Bulelwa Mkutukana, succumbed to complications from liver disease on Monday night in a Johannesburg hospital.

The Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, who confirmed the singer's passing to the public, conveyed his condolences, stating, "Zahara and her guitar made an incredible and lasting impact in South African music. My deepest sympathies to the Mkutukana family and the entire South African music industry."

The cause of the singer's death has not been confirmed, but according to News24, she reportedly had liver complications and was admitted to hospital last month.

The songstress gained widespread fame in 2011 with her breakthrough album, Loliwe, a commercial success celebrated across Africa. Her self-taught guitar skills and distinctive blend of Xhosa and English lyrics contributed to her unique musical identity.

In 2019, Zahara courageously opened up about her battle with alcohol addiction, shedding light on personal struggles that resonated with fans. Despite facing challenges, she continued to produce impactful music, with her albums Phendula and Country Girl achieving significant platinum status.

Beyond her musical contributions, Zahara was an advocate against violence towards women, describing it as a "pandemic" in South Africa. In 2020, she revealed herself as a survivor of an attack, further emphasizing the need for societal change.

Zahara's death has sent shockwaves through the South African music industry, prompting an outpouring of tributes from fellow artists and celebrities. Grammy Award-winning artist Black Coffee expressed his heartbreak, stating on social media, "You healed so many souls." As the nation mourns, Zahara's enduring impact on music and advocacy for social causes will be remembered as a significant part of her legacy.