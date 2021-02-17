Zimbabwe Mourns Beloved Dancehall Star Soul Jah Love
Tributes have been pouring in for Zimbabwean dancehall artist Soul Jah Love who has reportedly died at the age of 31.
Zimbabwe's dancehall sensation, Soul Jah Love has died. Soul Jah Love, whose real name is Soul Musaka, reportedly passed away this past Tuesday in hospital. The exact cause of death has not been made public but Zimbabwean news outlets report that the young artist was diabetic. Tributes have been pouring in from Zimbabweans and fans of his music from around the world.
According to the Zim Morning Post, Soul Jah Love collapsed this past Tuesday afternoon. Friends of the musician then took him to hospital but by then, it was too late. He was pronounced dead on arrival at Mbuya Dorcas Hospital in Waterfalls, Zimbabwe. Doctors who attended to the singer reported that he had no pulse when he arrived and his sugar levels were elevated, this according to iHarare News. The talented singer was diagnosed with diabetes at the age of seven and later, in his adult life, struggled with drug addiction. He had recovered for a couple of years up until his untimely death.
Soul Jah Love was born in Harare in 1989. He lost both parents in his childhood—his mother as a toddler and his father in his teens. He gained prominence in 2012 with his hit songs "Ndini Uya Uya" and "Gum-kum". Soul Jah Love was subsequently credited for bringing back Zimbabwean dancehall into mainstream music following his breakthrough onto the music scene. His death coincidentally comes a year exactly after he survived a car accident.
Tributes have been pouring in from political journalist Hopewell Chin'ono, Zimbabwe's main opposition party president Nelson Chamisa, fellow Zim Dancehall musician Winky D and other Zimbabwean celebrities.
Here are some tributes shared on Twitter.
Mmm... R.I.P. to hands down, one of Zim Dancehall's finest: Souljah Love (Soul Musaka). Chibababa, rest in power "p… https://t.co/xZQTEKspwz— Ruvheneko (@Ruvheneko)1613523538.0
Sad to hear the tragic and untimely passing of dancehall artist Soul Jah Love. May his soul Rest In Peace! https://t.co/SG2sRUkYzh— Hopewell Chin’ono #2020 Africa People’s Journalist (@Hopewell Chin’ono #2020 Africa People’s Journalist)1613510443.0
Our nation has lost a giant in the music industry.Young talent gone too soon,one of a kind.The music industry is po… https://t.co/iYftr0bRAB— nelson chamisa🇿🇼 (@nelson chamisa🇿🇼)1613523307.0
Rest in peace Sauro Soul Jah Love 🙏 You will always be remembered 😭 https://t.co/gmbvADtJiD— Real White Murungu 🇿🇼🇬🇧 (@Real White Murungu 🇿🇼🇬🇧)1613512053.0
The enchanting artistry of a flawed genius. At his peak, the supremely gifted chanter was without peer. Soul Jah Lo… https://t.co/EJu3pi7qLN— Brezh Malaba (@Brezh Malaba)1613540205.0
