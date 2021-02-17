music
Nobantu Shabangu
Feb. 17, 2021 06:58AM EST
Still Image from YouTube.

Soul Jah Love in the official music video for his single "Pamamonya Ipapo"

Zimbabwe Mourns Beloved Dancehall Star Soul Jah Love

Tributes have been pouring in for Zimbabwean dancehall artist Soul Jah Love who has reportedly died at the age of 31.

Zimbabwe's dancehall sensation, Soul Jah Love has died. Soul Jah Love, whose real name is Soul Musaka, reportedly passed away this past Tuesday in hospital. The exact cause of death has not been made public but Zimbabwean news outlets report that the young artist was diabetic. Tributes have been pouring in from Zimbabweans and fans of his music from around the world.

According to the Zim Morning Post, Soul Jah Love collapsed this past Tuesday afternoon. Friends of the musician then took him to hospital but by then, it was too late. He was pronounced dead on arrival at Mbuya Dorcas Hospital in Waterfalls, Zimbabwe. Doctors who attended to the singer reported that he had no pulse when he arrived and his sugar levels were elevated, this according to iHarare News. The talented singer was diagnosed with diabetes at the age of seven and later, in his adult life, struggled with drug addiction. He had recovered for a couple of years up until his untimely death.

Soul Jah Love was born in Harare in 1989. He lost both parents in his childhood—his mother as a toddler and his father in his teens. He gained prominence in 2012 with his hit songs "Ndini Uya Uya" and "Gum-kum". Soul Jah Love was subsequently credited for bringing back Zimbabwean dancehall into mainstream music following his breakthrough onto the music scene. His death coincidentally comes a year exactly after he survived a car accident.

Tributes have been pouring in from political journalist Hopewell Chin'ono, Zimbabwe's main opposition party president Nelson Chamisa, fellow Zim Dancehall musician Winky D and other Zimbabwean celebrities.

Here are some tributes shared on Twitter.





zimbabwean music zim dancehall zimbabwe soul jah love music
Photo by David Fenton/Getty Images

