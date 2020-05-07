Former Congolese Football Player Hiannick Kamba Alive After Being Presumed Dead For Years

<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ed90d90953145296c9f24c8af260dc79"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Bd9he7Eb2tI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
Stonebwoy 'Anloga Junction'<iframe src="https://open.spotify.com/embed?uri=spotify%3Aalbum%3A6762YuPXlkO5xp4Ifo7rGt" width="300" height="380" frameborder="0" allowtransparency="true" allow="encrypted-media"></iframe><p>Star Ghanaian rapper <strong><a href="http://okayafrica.com/tag/stonebwoy" target="_blank">Stonebwoy</a></strong> returns with his new album <em>Anloga Junction, </em>his fourth studio album and the follow-up to his 2018 album <em>Epistles of Mama. </em>The 15-track album boasts features from <strong>Nasty C, Zlatan, Keri Hilson, Diamond Platnumz, Kojo Antwi</strong> and more. It features the previously released singles "African Party," and "Understand." On <em>Anloga Junction</em>, the artist delivers a diverse string of songs that pull from various regional sounds and fuse afrobeats, afro-dancehall, hip-hop and reggae.</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/listen-stream-stonebwoy-new-album-anloga-junction-ghana-music/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
DRB Lasgidi 'Pioneers'<iframe src="https://open.spotify.com/embed?uri=spotify%3Aalbum%3A7tFUesVQ7An8e5pEu7sPYv" width="300" height="380" frameborder="0" allowtransparency="true" allow="encrypted-media"></iframe><p>The trendsetting Nigerian collective <strong><a href="http://okayafrica.com/tag/drb-lasgidi" target="_blank">DRB</a> </strong>have released their highly-anticipated debut album, <em>Pioneers</em>. The 12-track album features a slew of notable guest features from Nigeria's youth culture-led alté scene, including <strong><a href="http://okayafrica.com/tag/lady-donli" target="_blank">Lady Donli</a></strong>, <strong>Tems, Odunsi (The Engine), Prettyboy DO, Santi</strong> and more, while the heavyweight Nigerian rapper<strong> </strong><strong><a href="http://okayafrica.com/tag/olamide" target="_blank">Olamide</a> </strong>appears on the track "Shomo." Consisting of members <strong>Boj, Fresh L</strong> and <strong>Teezee</strong>, the group named the album <em>Pioneers</em>, to reflect on their roles as "key figureheads within Lagos's rapidly expanding Alté scene." In the spirit of collaboration, the group also worked with young producers like <strong>Pheelz</strong> and <strong>GMK </strong>and enlisted the new wave Nigerian artist <strong><a href="https://www.instagram.com/edozie__/" target="_blank">Edozie Anedu</a></strong> for the the album's standout artwork.</p><p>Find out more</p>
Gorillaz 'How Far?' Ft. Tony Allen & Skepta<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="38851b7936776c1a9c4aa2af8eb6ae8e"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/GiWduWEtma4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/gorillaz" target="_self">Gorillaz</a> </strong>have shared their latest song from their Song Machine series in the form of "How Far?"—a track that features the late afrobeat pioneer <strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/tony-allen" target="_self">Tony Allen</a></strong>, who sadly <a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tony-allen-legendary-afrobeat-drummer-musician-has-died/" target="_self">passed away</a> last week, as well as <strong><a href="http://okayafrica.com/tag/skepta" target="_blank">Skepta</a></strong>. "How Far?" is built on stuttering percussion, orchestral chords, and lead by Skepta's rhymes. In addition, Tony Allen's vocals come in around the 2-minute mark. "The track was written and recorded with Skepta in London just before lockdown and is being shared immediately as a tribute to the spirit of a great man, Tony Allen," a press release states.</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tony-allen-new-gorillaz-song-how-far-skepta/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Andy S 'Gbakatti' feat WELL$ <span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="65371fb1241685adb73e5fdd2a755c12"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/F71h5SH3v8s?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Ivorian rapper <strong>Andy S</strong> comes through with another hard-hitting single in the shape of "Gbakatti" featuring <strong>WELL$</strong>, one of the highlights from her EP<strong> </strong><em>Le Rap N'a Pas De Sex</em><strong>. </strong>The song's new music video, directed by <strong>Yaw Phanta</strong>, takes us back to <em>Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas</em> days.</p><p><a href="https://fanlink.to/andys" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
TEKNO 'Sudden'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cda381d06831bc9fc680c3770db0c7fd"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/TSbpkA5T4Cs?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Heavyweight Nigerian artist <strong><a href="http://okayafrica.com/tag/tekno" target="_blank">Tekno</a></strong> returns with his latest track, "Sudden." The <strong><a href="http://okayafrica.com/tag/spax" target="_blank">Spax</a></strong>-produced song relays a socially-conscious message that reflects current conditions in Nigeria that have been heightened due to the pandemic. "The song uses an upbeat tempo to shed light on the current socio-economic situation, corruption and poverty in Nigeria," reads a press release from the artist. "The singer and song writer talks about how 'all of a Sudden,' the prevalent situation has caused majority of Nigerians to plunge deeper into poverty and suffering, with nothing to eat."</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/listen-to-tekno-new-song-sudden-nigerian-music/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
K.O, J’Something, Msaki and the Qwabe Twins 'Rainbow'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a25ee4d2a3809a20456b1c8815a71cc8"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/PiFmISHsGuo?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>It's inevitable. During a crisis (such as the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic), there will always be a response from musicians in the form of collaborative songs à la "We are the World." A diverse combination of South African artists—<strong><a href="https://twitter.com/MrCashtime" target="_blank">K.O</a></strong>,<strong> J'Something </strong>(<strong>MiCasa</strong>), <strong>Msaki </strong>and <strong>Q Twins</strong>—were gathered by Capitec Bank for the hopeful single "Rainbow." In the song, the artists encourage optimism. Sings J'Something on the chorus, <em>"Don't you forget that blue sky, that rainbow when it's over, don't you forget it, no."</em></p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/ko-jsomething-msaki-q-twins-rainbow-covid-19/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Mannywellz 'Quickie'<iframe id='AmazonMusicEmbedB087YPVQ88' src='https://music.amazon.com/embed/B087YPVQ88/?id=lGiaxZDnJf&marketplaceId=ATVPDKIKX0DER&musicTerritory=US' width='100%' height='290px' style='border:1px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.12);max-width:500px'></iframe><p><strong>Mannywellz </strong>rolls through with his latest drop "Quickie," an exclusive with Amazon Music that sees the artist ruminating on how our interactions have been shaped by social media. "I notice how people would hit me up after posting a pic on the gram and I'm guilty of doing it to other people too," he mentions. "It's funny to watch how we communicate with each other, on and off socials. I always try to keep it real though and make my intentions known when I hit the line – whether I just saw you looking good online or if I was actually thinking 'bout you."</p><p><a href="https://music.amazon.com/albums/B087Z11756" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
$pacely 'Yawa' ft. Kofi Mole<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="258f88b58a53340a54f704cdcb51ef3e"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/AeE3Kd4ZFzA?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong><a href="http://okayafrica.com/tag/la-meme-gang" target="_blank">La Même Gang</a></strong> member <strong><a href="https://www.instagram.com/Spacely1z/?hl=en" target="_blank">$pacely</a> </strong>is drops the striking music video for "Yawa," one of the clear standouts from his solo project, <em>Fine$e Or Be Fine$ed. </em>The 10-track project shows of the artist's versatile sound and certainly has a number of bangers worth listening to. Speaking about the new project $pacely told <em>OkayAfrica </em>that "<em>Fine$e or Be Fine$ed</em> is an experimental journey into my mood, every mood has a song. I write about things I see and have been through like love, brotherhood, the struggle."</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/spacely-finesse-or-be-finessed-la-meme-gang-ghana-hip-hop/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
AYLØ 'This Sh!t'<iframe src="https://audiomack.com/embed/song/lierlierlo/this-sht" scrolling="no" width="100%" height="252" scrollbars="no" frameborder="0"></iframe><p>Nigeria's buzzing <strong>AYLØ</strong> shares "This Sh!t," a zoned-in joint produced by<strong> LMBSKN</strong>. "It's just a feel good song really, inspired by very lit nights. Nothing too deep. I hit Lmbskn up, hit up the plug, copped some greens cuz I luh the smoke, rolled one, and that's that. Safe space amongst friends and loved ones," he tells The FADER.</p><p><a href="https://audiomack.com/song/lierlierlo/this-sht?t=107" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
<h2>Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on <a href="https://open.spotify.com/user/okayafricaofficial/playlist/5X6P5yGBWaeroYT2yBofWH" target="_blank">Spotify here</a> and <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/playlist/songs-you-need-to-hear-this-week/pl.96a0f6d531a54cbb959cbc4442d310d0?mt=1&app=music&at=1001lph9" target="_blank">Apple Music here</a>.</h2><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="380" src="https://open.spotify.com/embed/playlist/5X6P5yGBWaeroYT2yBofWH" width="300"></iframe></div><p><br></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><iframe allow="autoplay *; encrypted-media *;" frameborder="0" height="450" sandbox="allow-forms allow-popups allow-same-origin allow-scripts allow-storage-access-by-user-activation allow-top-navigation-by-user-activation" src="https://embed.music.apple.com/us/playlist/songs-you-need-to-hear-this-week/pl.96a0f6d531a54cbb959cbc4442d310d0" style="width:100%;max-width:660px;overflow:hidden;background:transparent;"></iframe></div>