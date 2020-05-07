sports
Rufaro Samanga
May. 07, 2020 09:31AM EST
Photo by Christof Koepsel/Bongarts for Getty Images.

Former Congolese Football Player Hiannick Kamba pictured above.

Former Congolese Football Player Hiannick Kamba Alive After Being Presumed Dead For Years

In a bizarre turn of events, the former football player who was declared dead in 2016 following an alleged car accident, is alive and well in Germany.

Hiannick Kamba, a former Congolese footballer who played for German club FC Schalke 04 and then VfB Hüls at the time of his alleged death in 2016, has recently returned to Germany alive and well. No, it's not a case of a miraculous resurrection from the dead but rather fraud allegedly committed by the athlete's wife in an attempt to claim life insurance money. Yes, it is as bizarre as it sounds.

People recently received confirmation from German prosecutor Anette Milk that the now 33-year-old former athlete is not in fact dead. In an email sent to the publication, Milk writes that, "Mr. Kamba has recently returned to Germany." Milk goes on to add that, "There are no reasonable doubts about his identity."

It is alleged that the car accident that reportedly killed Kamba in January of 2016, while he was traveling in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), was staged. Kamba's wife is further alleged to have forged documents including his death certificate and then went on to collect a six-figure settlement from a life insurance policy. While she is now being investigated for insurance fraud, according to US Magazine, no official charges have as yet been laid against her or Kamba himself.

According to the New York Post, Kamba had previously visited the German Embassy in the DRC back in 2018 to prove that he was not dead. However, because he could not prove his identity as his documents had been stolen from him, the verification process was subsequently stalled for years.

Kamba now reportedly works as a chemical technician for an energy supply company in Germany.

