The Best Nigerian Songs of the Month (February)

Featuring Asa, Rema, Naira Marley, Tekno and Olamide x Wande Coal.
Here are the best songs to come out of the thriving Nigerian music scene in February.
Asa "Ocean"
Asa is back in full swing with the release of her fifth studio album, V. "Oceans" one of the latest singles from the album, sees her riding low-tempo guitar riffs with her serene vocal delivery in a song about comparing a love to an ocean. Watch the striking video above.
Rema 'Calm Down'
Rema, prince of Nigerian music, has announced his new album, Rave & Roses, which is due on March 25. He's also shared the lead single from the project "Calm Down," a guitar-led mid-tempo compostion produced by Andre Vibez and London. “Calm down is about the events that led me to finding love at the time," Rema mentions. "It started at a party where I saw a girl who stood out from other girls so I felt like shooting my shot. We spoke and danced... but her friends didn’t let me get any closer which killed the vibe, but afterwards when they weren’t there, we stayed in touch and hit it off.”
Naira Marley 'Kojosese'
Nigerian sensation Naira Marley continues to push his creative talents—this time, taking his turn at dancing with the undead. The artist has released a high-energy, ooky-spooky music video for his 2021 single "Kojosese" to kick off what is expected to be a successful 2022. The song itself took off on music and video sharing app TikTok towards the end of last year, with the #Kojosesechallenge garnering over 22 million video views.
Tekno 'Mufasa'
Tekno is readying for his new album drop in Spring and has now shared the new single and music video for "Mufasa." The mid-tempo beat, produced by Yung Willis, sees the Nigerian star riding high on the elements he typically masters: afro-fusion percussion, light synths and a strong vocal delivery.
Olamide 'Hate Me' ft. Wande Coal
Two legendary Nigerian veterans connect in Olamide and Wande Coal's new single and music video for "Hate Me." The clip, directed by TG Omori, takes things the futuristic route for this feel-good anthem.
- Call Us by Our Name: Stop Using "Afrobeats" - OkayAfrica ›
- Meet the Producers Behind Afrobeats' Latest Hits - OkayAfrica ›
- 2021 Was The Year Afrobeats Took Over - OkayAfrica ›