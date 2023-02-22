The Songs You Need to Hear This Week
Featuring tracks from Rema, Seun Kuti x Janelle Monae, Patoranking, Michael Brün x Oxlade, and DJ Spinall.
Every week, we highlight the top afrobeats and African music releases through our best music column, Songs You Need to Hear.
If you like these African music lists, you can also check out our Best Afrobeats and Best Amapiano of the month columns, plus our Best Songs of the Month columns following Nigerian, Ghanaian, East African and South African music.
Read ahead for our round-up of the best new African music tracks and music videos that came across our desks this week.
Rema "Holiday/Reason You"
Rema, Afropop's wonder boy has kicked off his 2023 by dropping not one, but two brand-new singles. The double-sided singles "Holiday" and "Reason You" highlight the immense growth the singer continues to sustain as he dominates global music charts. “Holiday" offers an upbeat, exciting look at the journey the 22-year-old crooner has embarked on. Rema takes a totally different route with the track “Reason You,” offering a sweeter tone, as the young singer sings his affections to his love interest.
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 x Janelle Monáe “Float”
Janelle Monaé collaborated with Seun Kutiand his bandEgypt 80 for the new single “Float.” The song, a dreamy fusion of melody and rhythm, is a crossover between genres that also underscores Kuti’s signature instrumental expertise throughout the track. In the record, Monáe flexes their vocals and bars as they effortlessly switches between rapping and singing. The song is a self-loving ode to being confident in one’s skin without regard for the judgment of others.
Michael Brün x Oxlade “Clueless”
Haitian-born producer Michael Brün connects with buzzing Nigerian Oxlade for “Clueless.” The result is an incredibly addictive Caribbean-meets-afro-fusion track featuring a chorus that is sure to get stuck in your head. “Working with Oxlade was such an honor,” Michaël Brun mentions, “the operatic elements of his voice and the ways in which he uses harmonies and layers are what make Oxlade who he is, a true legend.”
Patoranking "ABOBI"
Patoranking delivered his highly-anticipated new single and music video for “Abobi.” In the track, the Nigerian singer touches on a number of political and social issues like police brutality and tribal conflicts to call for unity. This is the second taste we’ve gotten from Patoranking’s upcoming album.
DJ Spinall ‘Top Boy’ LP
DJ Spinall shared his new 15-song album, Top Boy, which features the star power of Summer Walker, Asake, Olamide, Reekado Banks, Phyno, Fireboy DML, Amaarae, Ladipoe, Stefflon Don, Tay Iwar and more. The previously released “Palazzo” and “Bunda” are just a few of the many highlights on this energetic collection of songs.
