The Best Afrobeats Songs Out Right Now
Featuring Burna Boy, Joeboy, Pheelz, Kizz Daniel, Kelvyn Boy, Asake and more.
Afrobeats continues its path of domination as it makes waves across both sides of the Atlantic ocean and inserts its influences onto global pop music.
With the growing number of afrobeats releases coming out every week, we'll be rounding up the best new singles and music videos in the genre at the end of every month right here in our Best Afrobeats Songs Out Right Now list. Get started below.
If you missed it, check out The Best Afrobeats Songs of 2022.
Burna Boy "Common Person"
Nigerian superstar Burna Boy rolled through with the new music video for "Common Person," off his critically-acclaimed and Grammy-nomated album Love, Damini. As we wrote, the new video is a creative visual presentation of Nigerian humanity amid the ebbs and flows of day-to-day life.
Joeboy "Body & Soul"
Joeboy returned with the E Kelly-produced single "Body & Soul." The Nigerian hitmaker's latest tune follows his knack for writing love songs with an afrobeats and Caribbean feel. "Body & Soul" will be featured on Joeboy's much-anticipated sophomore album.
Pheelz "Stand By You"
Pheelz his romantic and atmospheric new single “Stand By You," which will feature on the Nigerian hitmaker's upcoming Pheelz Good EP, due February 9.
Minz x BNXN (Buju) X Blaqbonez "Wo Wo (Remix)"
Minz shared a star-studded remix to his silky, saxophone-flanked single "Wo Wo" (which is pidgin for "ugly"). The new "Wo Wo" remix features appearances from Nigerian breakout stars BNXN, formerly known as Buju, and Blaqbonez, as they each look back at their rise in the music industry.
Kelyvn Boy x DarkoVibes "On My Mind"
Ghanaian hitmakers Darkovibes and Kelvyn Boy joined forces on the new single and music video for “On My Mind." “On My Mind” is a smooth afrobeats tune, reminiscent of trips to the beach with that special someone.
Khaid "Jolie"
Rising Nigerian newcomer Khaidreleased his latest single "Jolie," an Afro-infused love song. The track is a rhythmic and melodic offering that is complete with an infectious hook and Khaid's captivating vocals.
SPINALL "Bunda" ft. Olamide and Kemuel
Nigeria'sDJ Spinall announced his forthcoming new album, Top Boy, alongside the release of a sleek new single and music video for "Bunda." The track blends afrobeats, amapiano and electronic elements for a dance floor-ready production that features Nigerian star Olamide and Kemuel.
Asake "Yoga"
Asakeshared his first new single of the year with "Yoga." The "Mr. Money" crooner shared the single along with a vibrant music video which depicts a deep, spirited, message that is expertly interwoven into the the song, and is primarily sung in the Yoruba language. According to Asake, the song is about peace and zen.
Kizz Daniel "RTID (Rich Till I Die)"
Kizz Daniel kickstarted 2023 with positivity in his new single and music video for "Rich Till I Die (RTID)." The track, produced by Reward Beatz and Blaize Beatz, sends a message about hard work paying off and staying on the path towards your goals. The accompanying joyful music video for "RTID" was directed by TG Omori and displays the many fruits of Kizz Daniel's labor.
Ajebutter22 "Soft Life" ft. LadiPoe
Ajebutter returned with his new 15-song album, Soundtrack To The Good Life, which features the likes of Ladipoe, Kida Kudz, Toby Shang, andNot3s. One of the standouts on it is "Soft Life" alongside Ladipoe, get into it above.
- Afrobeats Hooded Sweatshirt ›
- The Best Afrobeats Songs of 2022 ›
- AFROBEATS T-Shirt ›
- The American Music Awards Have Created a 'Favorite Afrobeats Artist' Category ›
- The Grammys Are Considering An Afrobeats Category ›