The Best Afrobeats Songs of 2024

Without a doubt, Afrobeats has had a remarkable year . Amidst the long-drawn conversations about its primal influences and destination and the reaction of its biggest stars to the movement, great music spawned from different corners of the African continent and even in the diaspora.

With its sound heavy on percussion and topics of an earthy nature, Afrobeats artists have woven in and out of these parameters, creating memorable songs that have contributed to the canon. From the hyperactive to the emotional and the downright seductive, the songs on this list cover the greater section of the music's thematic and sonic base and have been chosen for their excellence but also their impact on the overall scene.

Getting directly into it, these are the 30 best Afrobeats songs of the year.

Rema – "AZAMAN"

Rema's sophomore album, HEIS , is a creative gauntlet. Off the album, "AZAMAN" might be the best-realized representation of Rema's abilities as both a stellar lyricist and melodic rap stylist. P.Priime's chunky, tribal percussion faintly evokes the mystical Benin feel, and Rema inhabits the soundscape with an unmatched swagger, boasting about his money-searching exploits. The second verse is pure skill; every line is delivered with a smooth flow and effortless cadence, a portal into Rema's supreme evolution from playing around with trap melodies to his now unique delivery. - Dennis Ade Peter

King Promise – "Continental" feat. Shallipopi

Side-by-side, the svelte brilliance of King Promise and the audacious grit of Shallipopi shouldn't work, at least on paper, because right here is one of the records of the year. Melodic resonance comes from the R&B-influenced Promise, whose glittering performance echoes the introspective sway found in his True To Self album. In his verse, Shallipopi interplays between larger-than-self portraiture and dreamy awe, resulting in one of his most effective verses ever. - Emmanuel Esomnofu

Odunsi (The Engine) – "RESURRECT" feat. BNYX & Jeriq

One of the deepest explorers in African music, Odunsi is considered by many as the engine of the alté sound . An excellent singer, producer, and curator, his many skills combine into the retro-leaning sound one hears on this record. While the percussion evokes the vibrance of the Igbo ogene instrument, the synths belong to the ‘80s, realizing a fusion that fits into the distinct styles of the features. BNYX hypes up the anthemic chorus, further amplified by Jeriq's show-stealing verse. - EE

Tyla – "No. 1" feat. Tems

Upon releasing her self-titled debut album , it became evident that Tyla was far from lucky. Her talent was on stellar display, minted into warm, confident records that effortlessly moved between genre sensibilities while retaining an African and R&B core. On "No. 1," the influence of the latter genre is evident, but so are the fast-paced drums, supplying an urgency to the message of putting oneself first. Tyla and Tems do beautiful justice to the theme with their complementary voices. - EE

Kizz Daniel & Davido – “Twe Twe (Remix)”

The rolling drums in this song are faintly reminiscent of juju music, whose pristine quality proves inspirational here. At the same time, Kizz Daniel and Davido share a chemistry that's not only complemented by sound but also by lyrical sensibilities. "Twe Twe," a call to twerk and dance, becomes the most family-friendly hit we've heard all year, reinforced by the carefree intimacy of its visuals. "Twe Twe" is a song that burnishes Kizz Daniel's role as a vintage stylist within the Afrobeats canon. - EE

Anabel Rose - “Lungs”

With each new release, the buzz around Ghanaian alt-pop singer Anabel Rose continues growing, and it's easy to see why. On "Lungs," the final single and opening song of her debut EP, Something About A Rose, she wields a light touch while imploring her love interest to keep things on the slower side of the tracks. Rose's voice, tinged with a gentle smokiness, glides over gently swinging production, easing the tensions that tend to color real-life conversations. Her message simmers beautifully. - DAP

Fireboy DML – "Everyday"

A warm bassline and Fireboy DML's dulcet voice are all it takes to create an eternal record like this. Many Afrobeats artists tell love stories, but Fireboy creates an associative sound with his narratives: he embodies the message on a deeper level, as he does here in this stellar performance of affection. Featuring fellow Nigerian artist Bloody Civilian in the convincing role of a video vixen, the song completed its audio-visual cycle with tactful finesse. - EE

Show Dem Camp, The Cavemen and Nsikak David – "Fall"

When Show Dem Camp and The Cavemen announced their joint album, No Love in Lagos, the excitement was quite understandable. Both duos have won undisputed spots within the 'alternative' music tradition, with distinct styles docked on hip-hop and highlife shores. In "Fall," those genres reach great highs as the artists render a generous painting of community and responsibility, asking to be cradled by those they love. With a journeyman's weariness and a storyteller's excitement, a lot of emotional nuance can be weaned from this record. - EE

Baaba J, Oladapo and Juls – “Ah Well”

There's a peaceful thrill that colors this single from the inside. Supplied with Juls' distinct brushstrokes, the splendor of the producer's palm wine sound sets the musicians up beautifully. Baaba J's versatile tone revels in this musical background, a controlled and emotive instrument within the world it opens up. Like a letter to the universe, there's the feeling of an intimate plea for one to live one's life unencumbered and boundless, with faint touches of a romantic premise. - EE

Chike – "Someone"

Drums are an inseparable element in African music. On his third album, Son of Chike, Nigerian vocalist Chike makes the instrument shine, especially on the romantic trip that is "Someone." With a firm handle on traditional techniques, Chiket crafts an endearing narrative about the search for love, evoking the passionate form of forebears like P-Square and Paul Play Dairo. Ultimately, this song brings one bare in the presence of affection, which is one of the most outstanding achievements of art. - EE

Angélique Kidjo – "Sunlight To My Soul" feat. Soweto Gospel Choir

At this point, Angélique Kidjo's voice deserves critical consideration. One of the great African musicians this century, she's embraced the wholesome demands of evolution, continuing to create music that voices her unique themes while letting newer influences in. "Sunlight To My Soul" is one of those records, a positive anthem allied with the style of Soweto Gospel Choir, reiterating the force of Kidjo's presence throughout this year, her fortieth in the music industry . - EE

Chella – “Iweriwe Love”

“Sweet melodies” is Chella's artist tag, and it's easy to hear why. Since his "Nyash Na Nyash" went viral last year, the Nigerian act has followed up with a slew of humor-driven, melody-rich songs. It's a fine combination of what some consider low and high art. Still, it's a progression of the inimitable Southern flavor artists like Duncan Mighty and Omah Lay have brought onto the scene at different times. "Iweriwe Love" carries so much history at stake, but we hear the understated ease in Chella's voice, a quality that shines still across his Tears of a Madman project. - EE

Amaarae – “sweeeet”

It was a relatively quiet year for Amaarae , but she released the Extended Play version of her mesmerizing Fountain Baby album. Further deepening the project's canvas, she introduced eight new songs to the mix, with a standout "sweeeet." The mellow percussion spurs a typically sensual performance from Amaarae, whose velvety vocals blend into the progression of the beat, creating a laidback groove that shows another side to the Afrobeats sound. - EE

Victony & Asake – "Stubborn"

Victony's music accounts for the motions of his life. It's a peculiar skill that he executes personal narrative with a grasp on the communal, making his story everyone else's. That's the central technique on Stubborn, the artist's new album , which prominently features this searing collaboration with Asake . A salvo of a record, "Stubbon" blends Victony's sound-raising style with Asake's charismatic verve, telling a fine story of resilience and independent thinking. - EE

Ayo Maff – "Dealer" feat. Fireboy DML

Street-hop has contributed in large part to the lyrical evolution of Afrobeats. Primarily from the mainland of Lagos, acts such as Ayo Maff embody the strife and patience it takes to move oneself out of financial woes and into prosperity. It's a recurring theme in the subgenre, and "Dealer" ostensibly represents it this year. A compositional masterpiece, the laidback sound tallies beautifully with the astute songwriting, which Fireboy compliments with one of his most passionate verses in a while. - EE

Wizard Chan – "Wana Wana Ma"

Listening to Wizard Chan , one can immediately see his uniqueness. The production and lyrical style place him within the sphere of Afrobeats. Still, his sensibilities are artistic in a different way, as he draws intimately from the spiritual messages of his native Ijaw people. Unarguably one of the more substantial project offerings of the year, The Messenger would spawn this record, whose brilliance is in its fusion of soulful awareness and carefree pomp, an alchemy Damian Marley would no doubt be proud of. - EE

BNXN – "Phenomena"

BNXN always delivers heaters. Although not his biggest single this year (that distinction goes to songs off his joint EP with Ruger ), "Phenomena" distills the hedonism of a superstar lifestyle into one of his best songs yet. A breezy slapper, BNXN walks us through the feverish daydream of lust and flirting and imagining what his life would be like if weed were legalized in Nigeria. His usually lilting voice is tinged with a rasp, evidence that he's living the life he's singing about. - DAP

Asake & Wizkid – “MMS”

"MMS" emerged as the fan favorite off Lungu Boy, Asake's expansive, rich-sounding third album — and for good reason. It's the closest we get to seeing a beating heart under the veneer of superstar gloss. Asake reminisces on the days when he needed to attach a dance to his songs for them to catch on. At the same time, Wizkid , who operates similarly obscurely when it comes to vulnerability, invokes God's grace as the driving factor to his successes. It's arguably the most bracing song in Afrobeats this year. - DAP

Tems – “Love Me JeJe”

"Love Me JeJe," the most rootsy song Tems has put out to date, can be best described as pristine feel-good music. Sampling Seyi Sodimu's '90s track is phenomenal, but even more so, how Tems subverts the vibe into her distinct sound and energy. The lyrics are freewheeling, taking an instantaneous vibe in fine sync with its structured production. With the release of Born in the Wild, the song's positivity became a crucial part of its narrative arc towards glory. - EE

Olivetheboy – "ASYLUM"

For Olivetheboy, love and infatuation are all-consuming feelings. Even more smoldering than "Goodsin," last year's breakout song, "ASYLUM," explores the depths of falling in love to the point where it feels almost insane. Olivetheboy sings of a romantic affair that transcends lifetimes, not only describing a love that will "be the death of me" but also embodying it with a passionate performance that transforms the song's premise from intriguing to enveloping. - DAP

Ajebo Hustlers – “Ave Maria” feat. Victory

Ajebo Hustlers consistently shares poignant reflections on the complexities of being young within the context of Nigerian society, which heightens personal and social pressures. "Ave Maria," alongside Victony , is centered around a common Nigerian problem: "Na money be the problem / na money be the solution." Often, in Nigerian pop, invoking money is tied with being able to afford excesses, but in this case, being financially buoyant is necessary for personal dignity and to avoid unnecessary disrespect. It's as real as it gets. - DAP

Kold AF and Aema - "Everyday (I Dey Pray)"

Every line on "Everyday (I Dey Pray)" glistens like a shooting star. Over tribal drums, singers Kold AF and Aema are emphatic about their burning desire to reach the summit, even if it initially means working hard without immediate results. However, they will not take being treated like "the rag [in] your house." Their wonderful verses are welded together by a belted chorus loaded with invigorating lines that crescendo with the mantra: "I no fit to suffer in vain." Their conviction is undeniable. - DAP

Kvng Vinci - “HAUSAPIANO” feat. Zerry DL

Zerry DL is arguably the best answer to the rhetoric that Nigerian pop music has yet to produce a bonafide breakout act in 2024. Zerry may not have had the same supernova year as his older brother Shallipopi did during his breakout run, but his achievements as a hitmaker this year are undeniable. On the remix of Nigerian producer Kvng Vinci's viral hit, "HAUSAPIANO," the melodic rapper takes a well-earned victory lap, even self-referencing his hit song "Back to Back" over a catchy arrangement of droning chords, strings and log drums, all flavored with a distinctly Northern Nigerian twang. - DAP

FAVE – "No Games"

FAVE's evolution is apparent in the greater command of her voice, overall sound and approach to framing romantic situations. Once the adorer, FAVE embraces being dotted on with "No Games," a typically sterling dancehall-influenced fare. Her desires are laid out explicitly: wanting to be cherished without reserve. It also comes with one of the most rousing hooks in a catalog filled with memorable choruses. - DAP

Vibez Inc, Muyeez and Seyi Vibez – “Instagram”

Vibez Inc, the collective headlined by street-pop savant Seyi Vibez , is teeming with undeniable talent. "Instagram," the lead single off their compilation, Vibez Incorporation Mixtape, Vol. 1, is essentially an introduction to the crew's resident teenager, Muyeez. Pining for the affection of a love interest, with social media playing a vital role, is a classic teen pop premise with a modern twist, and the young singer lays the charm. Seyi Vibez's feature, while remarkable, feels very much like the backing appearance of an older brother. - DAP

Llona – "Another Day"

Llona's music is soaked in the sweat and tears emitted from pounding the pavement, looking for ways to better his and his loved ones' fortunes. "Another Day" is arguably the best and most affecting song in the Nigerian singer's catalog. He reminisces on a difficult past, reflects on the heat of the present, and looks to a future where, even as his problems evolve, he has the shoulders to carry them without incurring more pain. It's aspirational music that doesn't skip any steps. - DAP

Bloody Civilian - "Head Start"

Bloody Civilian doesn't care about your props. Where some listeners may have thought the Nigerian singer would soften her tone after her debut EP, Anger Management, Bloody delivered a screeching statement of irreverence on "Head Start." Before, she went after annoying exes, betraying friends and nosey families. Now, she's going after those who believe their validation matter, her words flying out like she's spitting razor-sharp darts. It's effortlessly punk and incredibly catchy, another freeing showcase of uncivilness. - DAP

Young Jonn – "Big Big Things" feat. Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez

When three certified hitmakers get on a record, only one outcome is expected: a certified hit. "Big Big Things" embodies greatness on varied levels: Young Jonn's innuendo-laced songwriting, the grandness of the production, and the different styles each artist impresses on the record. Taking the last verse, Seyi Vibez transforms the song from a 'piano-nodding Afrobeats record into the stuffed, edgy chants of Fela's sound, proving the malleable nature of the music. - EE

Ayra Starr – "Orun"

On the back of a stunning sophomore album that spawned several hit songs, Ayra Starr's profile as a pop superstar took a few leaps forward this year. That's, perhaps, what makes a deep cut like "Orun" glimmer even brighter months later. A plea for God's rain and mercies is one of the few moments Starr is decidedly human. Her ultra-confidence and lines like "I don't think there's ever been any like me from these parts" are more invigorating. Bonus point for the juju-inspired music. - DAP