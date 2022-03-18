The 6 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Boj, A-Reece, Tim Lyre, Yaw Tog, Bad Boy Timz, WANI and more.
Every week, we highlight the top releases through our best music of the week column.
Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks. If you like these music lists, you can also check out our Best Songs of the Month columns following Nigerian, Ghanaian, East African and South African music.
Boj 'Culture' ft. ENNY
Alté pioneer Boj drops a head-nodding new single "Culture," which pairs mid-tempo beat work with light guitar textures. The track, produced by Juls and featuring ENNY, is the latest drop off his upcoming album Gbagada Express which is due this spring. "Culture" comes accompanied by an eye-catching party video directed by Akwasi Poku.
A-Reece & Jay Jody as BLUE TAPE 'tufF lucK'
South Africa's A-Reece connects with his brother Jay Jody in the new single and video for "Tuff Luck." The track is a standout from their joint project, Heaven Can Wait: The Narrow Door (Vol. 1), which was released as a dedication to their late father.
Tim Lyre 'Organic' ft. Tena Tenpo
Lagos based afro-fusion artist Tim Lyre recently dropped his debut album Worry < (pronounced 'worry less'), which he describes as "a contemplation of love, loss, cruise and vibe, a sonic exploration of the intensely anxious times in which we live, and a reminder to breathe through it all." "Organic" is one of many standouts here, as Worry < will have you immediately hitting that replay button.
NIN3S feat Toshi 'Khokhoba'
Producer NIN3S (formerly Uner) and South African vocalist Toshi share the dark and hypnotizing single "Khokoba." The track stars Toshi's soaring Xhosa vocals, placed over electronic drums and brooding piano melodies. “The song is dedicated to my grandmother, how gracefully she's aging, the suffering she went through in all her living years, raising her kids as a single parent,” Toshi mentions.
WANI 'Silver Spoon Interlude/Jezebel'
WANI comes through with “Silverspoon Interlude” and “Jezebel," two songs that showcase two different vibes the Nigerian artist is capable of delivering. "Silverspoon Interlude," our favorite of the pair, is more introspective and sees him going in over moody synths. Meanwhile "Jezebel" takes things to the party in a more upbeat track that he also calls "Altépiano."
Yaw Tog & Bad Boy Timz 'Azul'
Ghana and Nigeria link-up in Yaw Tog and Bad Boy Timz' energetic new amapiano-tinged single "Azul." The track comes paired with a colorful lyric video. This one will get your adrenaline up.
- Call Us by Our Name: Stop Using "Afrobeats" - OkayAfrica ›
- Meet Duro Arts, the Man Behind Your Favorite Afrobeats Album ... ›
- Meet the Producers Behind Afrobeats' Latest Hits - OkayAfrica ›