The 4 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Omah Lay, BNXN, Wande Coal, Kwesi Arthur, Kofi Mole, and more.
Every week, we highlight the top releases through our best music of the week column. Here's our round-up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks.
If you like these music lists, you can also check out our Best Songs of the Month columns following Nigerian, Ghanaian, East African and South African music.
Omah Lay 'I'm A Mess'
Omah Lay is overwhelmed by the party life in his new single and music video for "I'm A Mess." The track sees him delivering inward-looking verses about anxiety, loneliness and alcohol use over a moody afro-fusion beat. It's one of the many highlights off his newly released album, Boy Alone.
BNXN & Wande Coal 'Kenkele'
BNXN (formerly Buju) connects with Wande Coal for the bouncy number "Kenkele," the first taste we get off his upcoming project Bad Since 97. The uplifting, Produced by SAK PASE-produced song is all about living the best life and follows both Nigerian artists to a full spa day.
Kwesi Arthur x Kofi Mole 'Nirvana'
Ghanaian big names Kwesi Arthur and Kofi Mole connect for "Nirvana," an infectious multi-lingual (sang in Twi and English) track about having the determination to overcome in life. The dark and booming beat work will hook you in and show you why Kwesi is one of the brighest names coming out of Ghana these days.
Lucianne 'Te Amo'
British-Nigerian singer Lucianne comes through with the addictive "Te Amo," a taste from her upcoming EP Becoming. “‘Te Amo’ is an anthem for women and plus it’s perfect for the summer," Lucianne mentions. "I want it to give women the strength, whenever they hear this song, to boldly recognise their worth and to fight for it."
