The Songs You Need to Hear This Week
Featuring Popcaan x Burna Boy, Bongeziwe Mabandla, Mr Eazi, Baaba Maal, Pheelz and more.
Every Friday, we highlight the top releases through our best music of the week column, Songs You Need to Hear. Here's our round-up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks.
If you like these music lists, you can also check out our Best Songs of the Month columns following Nigerian, Ghanaian, East African and South African music. If you missed them, check out our music lists for the Best of 2022 here.
Popcaan x Burna Boy "Aboboyaa"
Jamaican dancehall superstar Popcaan has released his new album, Great Is He, out now via OVO Sound. It includes past singles like the TRESOR-produced "We Caa Done" featuring Drake and a new collaboration with Nigeria's Burna Boy. "Aboboyaa" sees the two stars connect on an uplifting concoction that has us thinking of warmer days.
Bongeziwe Mabandla "Noba Bangathini"
South Africa's Bongeziwe Mabandla dives into the imperfections of love in the beautiful and dreamy “Noba Bangathini," the first single off Bongeziwe Mabandla’s upcoming album. “For me, this song is about surviving and overcoming situations with someone else,” says Mabandla. “It’s about seeing all the obstacles and heartache that comes with sharing your life with another, but still choosing to do so, in spite of it all.”
Mr Eazi "Werser"
Mr Eazi continues on his amapiano kick with this new dancefloor-ready single "Werser," for which he teamed up again with producer DJ Tarico. The song's refrain is taken from a viral clip by Ghanaian TikToker @maastoneprophetes in which she says "Wow, the pressure is getting worser. The guys are giving up and the ladies are weeping."
Baaba Maal "Agreement"
Legendary Senegalese singer and guitaristBaaba Maalhas shared a new single called "Agreement." The song is the fourth track on his upcoming album Being, which is slated to be released on March 31. "Agreement," a percussion-heavy record produced by Johan Hugo, fuses both ancient and modern rhythms, and continues Baaba Maal's ongoing musical quest to connect the past and the present.
Pheelz "Stand By You"
Pheelz shares the romantic and atmospheric new single “Stand By You," which will feature on the Nigerian hitmaker's upcoming Pheelz Good EP, due February 9. Pheelz is steadily building on the massive success of “Finesse"—one of the Best Nigerian Songs of 2022—and we can't wait to hear the full EP.
Khaid "Jolie"
Rising Nigerian newcomer Khaidshares "Jolie," an Afro-infused love song that marks his first music release for the year. The record is a rhythmic and melodic offering that is complete with an infectious hook and Khaid's captivating vocals. In the song, Khaid describes his admiration for a girl that he is pursuing, but equally expresses the challenge that he is having getting her attention.
Jeriq "My Bro" feat. Phyno
Nigerian rapper Jeriq hasreleased a deluxe version of his debut album Billion Dollar Dream, a record that featured the likes of Flavour, PsychoYP, Kofi Jamar, Alpha P, and Dremo. The deluxe version includes new songs like the hard-hitting and anthemic drill number "My Bro," featuring Phyno. Get into it above.
Phyno & Olamide "Ojemba"
Spekaing of Phyno, him and Olamide have added yet another notable tune to their list of collaborations with "Ojemba," which takes on some highlife influences to deliver a positive outlook song.
L.A.X "Rora"
L.A.X is also taking on the amapiano sound in this new party-starting creation in the shape of "Rora."
- What Does the New U.S. Afrobeats Chart Mean For the Perception of African Music? ›
- AFROBEATS T-Shirt ›
- The Grammys Are Considering An Afrobeats Category ›
- The Best Afrobeats Songs of 2022 ›