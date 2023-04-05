The Best Afrobeats Songs Right Now
Featuring tracks from Tiwa Savage, Davido, Adekunle Gold, Bongeziwe Manbandla, K.O, Odumodublvck and more.
Afrobeats is one of the biggest cultural movements in the world. Influencing everything from fashion to sports, the music acts as the adhesive, catching on to listeners of all demographics and shaping the scene in Africa with great potential. With the growing number of new Afrobeats releases every month, it becomes necessary to round up the best of the bunch. From singles to new music videos, the continent’s vast expanse will be covered in our "Best Afrobeats Songs Out Right Now" column. Get started below.
Tiwa Savage ft. Young Jonn & Ayra Starr "Stamina"
It’s no surprise what happens when three hitmakers get on a song; everything gets incinerated with musical acuity. Sparingly releasing singles since the Water & Garri project, Tiwa Savage calls up Young Jonn and Ayra Starr for this anticipated number, “Stamina.” Tiwa’s assured vocals take the pre-hook, while Young Jonn’s impressionable crooning is complemented by Ayra’s dynamic rhythm. Add Magicksticks on the production and it makes everything come together beautifully.
Adekunle Gold ft. Zinoleesky "Party No Dey Stop"
Announcing his signing onto Def Jam Recordings just before this release, Adekunle Gold is broadening his horizons. “Party No Dey Stop” is a fitting start to his new arc, imbibing a celebratory energy onto its bouncy drums, AG Baby and Zinoleesky combine their distinct strengths in service of the groove in the new single. With Zinoleesky’s street poet persona thrilling with perspective, Adekunle Gold delivers the swaggering chorus while coloring other parts of the song with his unmissable vocals.
Davido ft. The Cavemen & Angelique Kidjo "Na Money"
Since last year, the return of Davido has been a topic hot on the lips of the Afrobeats community. Especially considering the circumstances which necessitated his absence, it is inspiring to see the superstar keep his word. “See you in March,” he’d shared after all, and now we have Timeless. Of its seventeen songs, this rootsy highlife number is an unarguable standout. Produced by 1Da Banton, the star quality is audible everywhere; The Cavemen’s earthy direction sets the tone, while Davido and the great Angelique Kidjo are splendid in their verses, enriching the song with distinct, powerful voices. And it’s all in the name of love—this is quite the collaboration.
Bongeziwe Mabandla "ukuthanda wena"
A sonic genius, Bongeziwe Mabandla occupies a singular space in South African music, winning the South African Music Award for Best Alternative Album twice with Mangaliso and iimini. For his upcoming fourth album amaXesha, expected later this April, he sets the tone with “ukuthanda wena.” Bright electro synths and Xhosa drums forming its background, Bongeziwe’s vocals are affecting and arresting, sketching the fall-out of an unrequited love. “It’s hard, it’s painful to love you,” he sings in isiZulu, never straining to deliver his message.
Lojay "AVAILABU"
Making last month’s list with “MOTO,” the Nigerian artist Lojay continues his great start to the year. GANGSTER ROMANTIC is a spellbinding project, flawlessly demonstrating Lojay’s knack for wordy records which highlight stark emotions. On “AVAILABU” — the record with the most hit potential — he flows silly over an electrifying beat from Magicsticks, who’s most known for his work with Asake. But here it’s all Lojay: from the sweet adlibs to the firebrand lyricism, it’s a song whose intent is to excite.
ODUMODUBLVCK "Declan Rice"
By far the most viral song of the month, “Declan Rice” is not your everyday Afrobeats song. Its sonic material rests more within the drill and hip-hop sphere, but the language of ODUMODUBLVCK is distinctly Nigerian, a quality that’s been its selling point among listeners. Named after the captain of English Premier League side West Ham FC, it’s a confident song that stakes everything on greatness. Right from the memorable opener “I can do without their policy, I know,” to its swaggering verse, the record rightfully has the industry in a chokehold.
K.O ft. Young Stunna, Diamond Platnumz & Oxlade "SETE (Remix)"
Catching onto the wheels of virality since last year, “SETE” by veteran South African rapper K.O is a gem. Its Afrobeats direction is polished by the linguistic inflections of the rainbow nation, and the song’s quality more than matches up to its hype. The vision is extended on this remix which culls influential pan-African features from Diamond Platnumz and Oxlade. Distinct in their verses, the bongo flava rhythm of the former meets the Nigerian’s falsetto-streaked direction, giving the song a new vibe which it absolutely benefits from.
Victony ft. Rema & Don Toliver "Soweto (Remix)"
Since talks of a remix began surfacing, audiences were eager to hear the direction Victony would go here. Having risen to become the biggest hit from his Outlaw project, “Soweto” had a fun vibe that was easy to love, and that meant its would-be collaborators had to fight for their place. With the official release, Rema and Don Toliver seem to have won that round; their distinct styles are layered over Tempoe’s production with a mixture of measure and exuberance, pulling the sonic direction towards the rewarding unpredictability that collaboration provides.
Medikal ft. Sister Deborah "Cold & Trophies"
Ghanaian rapper Medikal is one of those acts who’ve maintained a consistent streak while soundtracking cultural moments. Even when his place amongst contemporary greats is constantly put under scrutiny, he makes records with outsized confidence in his skills and uniqueness as a rapper. “Cold & Trophies” is one such record; an epic trap-infused number with brazen beat switches and vocal pyrotechnics, it’s a fine demonstration of the ways rap music can replicate the grandiose edge of pop.
Elaine & Blxckie "Loving You"
A duet with high standards, “Loving You” packs an incredible amount of artistry. Right from the dreamy amapiano-tinged production to the rich timbre of the voices of Elaine and Blxckie, everything is in perfect alignment. Love has no shortage of purveyors across popular music but it’s heartwarmingly beautiful how this record remains laidback while evoking the heated tension associated with the emotion. With the brilliance on display, it would surely be blissful to hear both musicians collaborate on other songs.
