Best Amapiano Songs of 2025 So Far — Mid-Year Roundup

Each year, amapiano brings fresh hits, innovative trends, and new sounds to get fascinated by. The music's range seems endless as it delicately embraces different aspects of the human experience.

Six months into the year, amapiano remains the cultural lifeblood of South Africa's music scene – and increasingly, the world's. It's a genre that doesn't just soundtrack the moment but shapes the very fabric of how we move through it. From sold-out orchestral concerts to social media storms, every month has brought with it a unique blend of groove and growing pains.

This year began with a reminder of amapiano's position as language, movement, attitude, and community. From grassroots platforms like Sniper Zone to polished YouTube hubs like Piano City, the genre has shown its ecosystem is as layered as its thumping log drums. February brought standout tracks from both titans and newcomers, withand Lesotho'soffering just a glimpse of the genre's pan-African and cross-generational appeal.

March came with mourning. The tragic passing of Yallunder, a singular vocalist who lent soul to amapiano's depths, rippled across the community. Her powerful and poignant voice lives on in tracks with Kelvin Momo, De Mthuda, and others. But alongside the grief, there was movement: "Biri Marung" dominated YouTube, Sir Trill made a triumphant return, and dance crews were already plotting the next viral routine. Then came April, a month packed with fireworks. PCee's livestream calling out industry exploitation (and, allegedly,Uncle Waffles) reminded us of the tensions simmering beneath amapiano's high gloss. The back-and-forth highlighted ongoing questions around power, gatekeeping, and recognition. Still, the music didn't stop.Davido's emphatic shout-out to South Africa as the rightful home of amapiano on The Breakfast Club felt like a much-needed affirmation. Kelvin Momo's Red Bull Symphonic headliner status further proved that the genre is not only global but also elite. May carried momentum and messiness. DJ Speedsta and Nadia Nakai's critiques of amapiano's dominance drew ire from the masses and reopened old wounds in SA's music discourse. Meanwhile, Scotts Maphuma's public apology didn't land as intended, igniting conversations about fan respect, accountability, and what it means to be "made" in a genre that thrives on community co-signs. Yet, despite the drama, amapiano's global grip tightened. Uncle Waffles' Canadian tour visuals reinforced her as an icon in motion. The release cycle was unrelenting: Kelvin Momo's "Thato Ya Modimo," Daliwonga and Mas Musiq's"Bas'tholile," Sfarzo Rtee's"Sechaba," and De Mthuda's resurgent "Mthuthuzeli," as well as Sam Deep, Stixx, and Nvcho's "Kings of Kwapi Vol. 1," all made strong cases for Piano's sonic elasticity and spiritual core. Amapiano is multiplying its forms, reach, and resonance. If the first half of 2025 is anything to go by, the second promises even more fireworks. Read ahead for the best amapiano songs of 2025 so far.

DJ Maphorisa, XDuppy, Sean1401 - "Ngibolekeni" feat. Leemckrazy, Scotts Maphuma, Blxckie, PCee, Kabelo Sings DJ Maphorisa's undeniable presence in the amapiano scene remains unchallenged with "Ngibolekeni," a track that feels like the festive season refused to end in the best possible way. From the moment the beat drops, there's an unmistakable sense of familiarity: log drums that hit just right, infectious chants, and a groove tailored for dancefloors and street corners alike. It's the kind of song that sounds like December, even in June. Far from a solo flex, "Ngibolekeni" brings together a cast of some of the most sought-after voices in the game right now.Blxckie delivers slick, melodic bars that ride the beat with ease; Scotts Maphuma adds raw, streetwise charisma; LeeMcKrazy, with his rising star status, brings the spark; and PCee, known for his viral hooks, locks it all in with a chant-ready refrain.

TeepeeMassoxs and Kelvin Momo - "Opera" "Opera" is a nostalgic nod to early amapiano, tapping into the amapiano's jazz-rooted foundations with warm keys, lush pads, and a deep, pulsating bassline that lingers long after the beat fades. It's the kind of track that doesn't demand your attention with high-energy drops. It instead pulls you in slowly, with finesse and atmosphere. On this standout cut from his debut album, The Beginning, TeepeeMassoxs teams up with Kelvin Momo, one of the architects of the "private school piano" sound. Their collaboration yields a moody, meditative groove that evokes the sensation of a late-night drive through Johannesburg's quieter corners or a 3 AM moment of clarity on a dance floor somewhere deep in the city.

Trappybeats - "Gululu" Malawi's Trappybeats follows up his breakout hit "Cardio" with "Gululu" — a high-octane, club-ready banger that reinforces his position as one of the most exciting figures in the burgeoning Nyasa-piano movement. Amapiano's global reach continues to expand, and Trappybeats brings a distinct Malawian flavor to the sound, blending local rhythm sensibilities with the genre's signature log drums and deep grooves. "Gululu" wastes no time establishing its energy. It opens with a propulsive beat, layered vocals, and percussive flair that keeps things moving at a pace slightly quicker than a typical amapiano. But it's around the two-minute mark where Trappybeats pulls a masterstroke: weaving in elements of Bacardi house, the Pretoria-born subgenre known for its gritty percussion and minimal loops. The transition is seamless, injecting the track with fresh momentum and nodding to the cross-regional dialogue currently shaping the African dance music landscape.

Amu Classic, Kappie, Mellow & Sleazy, Thatohatsi - "Into The Stars" Anything touched by Mellow & Sleazy tends to turn to gold. Their production is unmistakable: gritty, inventive, and full of bounce. Add Focalistic to the mix, and you've got a certified banger in the making. This particular track may have gotten lost in the December release flood, but it's worth revisiting. The song is a masterclass in how far amapiano's sonic boundaries have stretched. Mellow & Sleazy's beat leans into the unconventional. It's the kind of track that hits just as hard in a packed tavern as it does in a headphones-only, late-night listen. Reece Madlisa brings his signature charisma and streetwise flair, riding the beat with a swagger that feels playful and sharp.

Mr JazziQ, Vigro Deep, Mellow & Sleazy, Scotts Maphuma, Cowboii, Xduppy - "Majozi" On his first release of the year, Mr. JazziQ calls in the cavalry, linking up with fellow amapiano giants Vigro Deep and Mellow & Sleazy, alongside rising stars Cowboii and Xduppy, for a heavy-hitting posse cut titled "Majozi." It's the kind of all-star link-up that only happens occasionally. Still, when it does, it reminds us why amapiano remains one of the most dynamic and collaborative genres on the continent. What makes "Majozi" even more special is that it marks a first for Mr. JazziQ. The release is accompanied by a music video, which also adds new dimensions to his growing catalog and star power. "The song was created late last year in conjunction with my strikers, Mellow & Sleazy, Vigro, Duppy, Cowboii, and Scotts Maphuma," JazziQ shared. "I remember the exact night that the beat was created. We all wouldn't stop dancing to the arrangement we had just put together, and obviously, everyone in the studio was dressed in NIKE that night."

Ntate Stunna - "Moya" feat. DJ Ngwazi, Lowly Ntate Stunna has carved out a unique space for himself, one where versatility is also a calling card. He can drop fierce battle tracks with punchline precision one day, then pivot to something deeply personal and spiritually resonant the next. "Moya" is the latter: a powerful anthem about endurance and self-belief. Built on a stirring instrumental that blends emotional piano chords with gospel-tinged harmonies, the track is a testimony and tribute that finds Ntate Stunna reflecting on the challenges he's faced, from the early struggles of trying to break into the industry to the triumph of his 2020 breakthrough, a moment that changed everything.

Odeal - "Blame U" feat. DJ Maphorisa and Xduppy Straight out of South East London, Odeal has built a reputation as a multi-genre artist seamlessly blending Afrobeats and R&B with an unmistakable electronic edge. On "Blame U," he dives deeper into his passion for electronic music, reimagining a standout track from his Lustropolis album with the help of amapiano heavyweights DJ Maphorisa and Xduppy. The result is a sultry, sophisticated makeover that pushes amapiano's boundaries into more sensual territory.

Sir Trill, B33Kay SA & DJ 2K - “iMpumelelo” (feat. Msongi, Tumisho, De Soul) Like many amapiano artists, Sir Trill began his musical journey rooted in hip-hop, honing his skills in a genre known for its lyrical dexterity and storytelling. Since then, he has seamlessly transitioned into amapiano, lending his distinct voice and style to tracks that have become genre-defining anthems. Hits like "John Wick" alongside De Mthuda and Da Muziqal Chef and "Isingisi" with Semi Tee and MDU aka TRP cemented his status as a key player in the scene. With "iMpumelelo," Sir Trill breathes fresh life into the music's evolving soundscape and firmly re-inscribes his lane.

Shakes & Les, Fake'Well, Scotts Maphuma, Uncool M.C. - "Hamba Nabo" Shakes & Les have firmly established themselves as trusted purveyors of amapiano, skillfully navigating the genre's diverse sonic terrain. Their catalog balances instrumental-heavy, groove-driven cuts like "Funk 66" with more vocal-centric tracks, such as "Funk 99," featuring Lee McKrazy's smooth delivery. This versatility has earned them a dedicated following that appreciates their production prowess and their unchallenged ability to collaborate with artists who craft memorable hooks. Their latest offering, "Hamba Nabo," continues this tradition with a sleek, polished sound that had already gained significant traction on social media in the lead-up to its official release earlier this year. Deep basslines ripple through the mix, creating a hypnotic effect that simultaneously disorients and engages listeners.

DJ Maphorisa, Xduppy & Enny Man Da Guitar - "Dlala Ka Yona" (feat. Focalistic, Ricky Lenyora, Uncool MC In a conversation with OkayAfrica, Xduppy opened up about the breakthrough moment his 2023 hit "Bhebha" brought him: catching the attention of none other than DJ Maphorisa. The connection sparked a creative partnership that quickly flourished, with the duo working closely until they amassed enough material for a double album. Out of this prolific collaboration came standout tracks like "Ngomoya" and "Rough Dance," both of which showcase their seamless chemistry and knack for crafting amapiano bangers. Among these, "Dlala Ka Yona" stands out as a reminder of just how electrifying Focalistic can be when he locks into the groove. Riding a Bacardi-flavoured beat that bubbles with raw energy and infectious rhythm, the rapper delivers his verses with abandon, leaving nothing on the floor. His sharp flow and magnetic presence are further amplified by Ricky Lenyora and Uncool MC, who bring an extra dose of intensity and flair, pushing the track to the edge of a full-blown club anthem.

Skyla Tylaa - "Bombshell (Cheza) (feat. Diamond Platnumz, Tyler ICU, Khalil Harrison & DJ Exit) Amapiano meets Afropop in "Bombshell (Cheza)," a high-voltage collaboration fromSkyla Tylaa, Diamond Platnumz,Tyler ICU, Khalil Harrison, and DJ Exit. Blending the sounds of South Africa, Tanzania, and the UK, this genre-bending anthem has already begun making waves, with unreleased teasers racking thousands of videos and millions of views on TikTok alone. The London-born Skyla Tylaa marks her first official foray into production with a track that lives up to its name. "Bombshell (Cheza)" takes the stabby synths and rumbling basslines reminiscent of gqom, flips and filters them through an explosive, club-ready amapiano template, and laces them with Diamond Platnumz's commanding vocals alongside regular Tyler ICU collaborator Khalil Harrison.

Soul Jam, Massive95K, Dbn Gogo - "Ghana Ghana" (feat. MJ, PiLato, Ego, Mfana Mdu) Beyond dance music, amapiano is a keeper of memory. On "Ghana Ghana," the artists adopt a cadence reminiscent of Oskido's "Tsa Mandebele," which features Candy. This one will force people to leave whatever they're doing, flood the dancefloor, and request multiple rewinds. The alchemy of all of these artists on one song, from DBN Gogo to Soul Jam, Massive95K to Ego Slimflow, results in an exceptional jam that won't leave your mind.

Sfarzo Rtee, Jazzworx, and Thuthukhela - "Asiyeni" feat. DBN Gogo Current 3-step darlings Jazzworx team up with Sfarzo Rtee for a wild yet soulful ride through the lush, expansive terrain of amapiano. Known for their ability to balance rhythmic precision with melodic richness, Jazzworx continues to carve out a sound that's both forward-looking and emotionally resonant. At the heart of this sonic escapade is Thukuthela, whose voice floats, soars, and heals. His performance is featherlight yet full of presence, gliding effortlessly over a four-on-the-floor groove that's as dazzling as it is deeply soothing. The beat pulses with the hypnotic swing of 3-step, while lush chords and atmospheric layers create a dreamy, almost cinematic mood.

De Mthuda - “Gijima” feat. Zawadi Yamungu and Sipho Magudulela Zawadi Yamungu draws from a vocal tradition as ancient as time. Her voice echoes the spirit of matriarchs like Princess Magogo, the Zulu poet and musician whose compositions were rooted in oral tradition, and sonic visionaries like Busi Mhlongo, who channeled ancestral memory through genre-bending expression. With this rich lineage behind her, Zawadi brings something far deeper than just vocals to "Gijima." She brings an invocation. Over De Mthuda's masterful instrumentation, she doesn't merely sing; she conjures. The log drums and layered textures serve as the rhythmic bones of the track, but it's Zawadi's voice that imbues it with soul. Sipho Magudulela's warm saxophone melodies further anchor the track in feeling, threading intimacy and breath into its already rich sonic palette.

Mas Musiq, Daliwonga & DJ Maphorisa - “As’galavante” Mas Musiq is no stranger to amapiano. While the hard lockdown was driving us crazy, he emerged from the chaos with Auti' eSharp, a bona fide classic featuring the likes of Young Stunna and longtime collaborator Aymos. Now, linking up with Daliwonga – hitmaker behind anthems like "AboMvelo" and "Gangnam Style" – Mas Musiq taps into a frequency that resonates deep in the bones. The music and mood are hypnotic, emotive, and unmistakably homegrown. Together, they craft music that feels both intimate and immense, a soundtrack for late-night cruises and early-morning reflections alike.

