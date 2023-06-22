Spotify ​Launches a Dedicated Site for Afrobeats

Spotify just launched Afrobeats: Journey of a Billion Streams, a microsite aimed at showcasing the global impact and growth of Afrobeats, one of Africa's most prominent music genres.

Since 2017, Afrobeats on Spotify has experienced a remarkable surge of 550%, with over 13 billion streams in 2022. Leading Afrobeats artists have achieved significant milestones in live events, awards, and streaming platforms.

The initiative includes a dedicated website serving as a comprehensive hub for Afrobeats. It features textual content, infographics, visual elements, and Spotify streaming data, along with insights from the Afrobeats survey conducted in April 2023, commissioned by Spotify and carried out by research firm Kuvora. The survey tracks the genre's rise and cultural impact over several decades.

The site will be updated bi-weekly for the next two months but will remain active beyond as an always-on resource. It aims to offer an interactive experience for fans to discover and connect with new knowledge about Afrobeats, ensuring the genre's continuous exploration and appreciation.

Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy, Spotify's Managing Director for Sub-Saharan Africa, highlighted the genre's enduring presence and growth, emphasizing its ability to push boundaries and defy limitations. In 2023 alone, Afrobeats accumulated an astounding 7.1 billion streams and was played for over 223 million hours on Spotify. The website intends to provide a deeper understanding of Afrobeats' roots and its remarkable journey thus far.

“We created this site for both new and longtime fans of the genre, who would like to have a better understanding of how and where this explosive sound came to be,” says Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy, Spotify’s Managing Director for Sub-Saharan Africa.

The project "Afrobeats: Journey of a Billion Streams" is structured around five fundamental pillars, each offering unique insights into the genre's evolution. The first pillar, "Origins," explores the precursor genres that influenced Afrobeats, including Afrobeat, Highlife, and Juju.

The second pillar, "Evolution," delves into the contributions of key industry players who have shaped the current sound of Afrobeats, captivating audiences worldwide. The third pillar spotlights the fusion of Afrobeats with genres like Reggaeton and Amapiano, showcasing their significant influence on the genre's unprecedented success.

"Cultural Exportation," the fourth pillar, examines how Afrobeats transcends borders, leaving an indelible mark on music, food, language, and fashion in countries beyond Africa. Lastly, the fifth pillar, "Women of Afrobeats," celebrates the invaluable contributions of female figures who have played a vital role in propelling the genre to its current status as a global sensation.