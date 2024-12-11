“No one can do it better than you:” Ala Kheir on the Hopeful State of African Photography

“African photographers’ biggest advantage is that there are so many things that are not spoken about,” Sudanese photographer Ala Kheir tells OkayAfrica. “Select something that you know and are close to, and talk about it from your point of view. No one can do it better than you.”

Kheir was born in Nyala, Darfur, and moved with his family to Khartoum when he was five. While he felt a sense of belonging, he was treated as a second-class citizen because of his Darfuri heritage. Despite this triggering the all too familiar identity crisis that flourishes in Sudan’s deeply divided societies, Kheir is doing outstanding services to his people with his dedication to photography and education.

“Tea under the bridge, from the series ‘By The River’ that documents the relationship between the people of Khartoum and the river.” - Ala Kheir Photo by Ala Kheir. He started experimenting with his friend’s point-and-shoot camera while studying mechanical engineering in Malaysia. “I started photography to get a more beautiful picture,” he remembers. “But it becomes more interesting the more you learn about it as a tool, a voice, a way of thinking and a way of telling stories — that’s how the addiction started. The photographs become a metaphor for a bigger message.” Twenty years later, his images have been published in international magazines and exhibitions from Addis Ababa to New York City. Kheir has created The Other Vision (TOV) mentorship program and chaired several photography competitions. Perhaps most impressively, he returned to Perhaps most impressively, he returned to war-torn Sudan after evacuating his family to Cairo in 2023. Putting his life at risk, he documented people’s displacement and hardship amidst the ongoing conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Janjaweed, or Rapid Support Forces.

“Suha & Suhaila Ahmed, the 12-year-old twins from my hometown Nyala. With their family, they crossed 2360 KM from one town to the next looking for a safer place to stay. The sisters and their sick mother ended up in the humid and hot Portsudan. Living temporarily in a hostel that hosts many IDPs from different parts of the country, waiting for the war in Khartoum to end. August 2023” - Ala Kheir Photo by Ala Kheir. Before this war, he had documented the conflicts in Darfur and Tigray and the Sudanese revolution. Still, he does not consider himself a photojournalist. “I use photography to investigate everything around me, and it just so happens that Sudan has so much going on,” he says. “I’m a Sudanese playing my role.” Kheir believes that photography can change perceptions, but most Africans lack the access and means to muster the effort it takes to become a photographer. For example, there was no photography school in Sudan, so Kheir founded Sudanese Photographers, a peer learning space for like-minded artists. “Being a self-taught photographer, the internet was a main source of information,” he says. “But the internet is driven by marketing and telling you to get a certain kind of image so that you end up buying cameras.”

“Renk Port, where Sudanese refugees spend two days on these metal barges traveling upriver from Renk to Malakal. The trip is only 320km. Renk, South Sudan, November 2023.” - Ala Kheir Photo by Ala Kheir. Sudanese photographers hosted workshops and exhibitions that elevated new talents. They also hosted the Mugran Photo Week, a platform that engaged photography from the continent and entered into conversation with the Sudanese public. Based on these successful projects, Kheir founded TOV, a year-long lecture, assignments, and one-on-one mentorship program that helps photographers move from single images to photographic narratives. Kheir will be chairing the Africa and the global jury of the 2025 World Press Photo contest. Arguably the most prestigious photo and documentary journalism award, the contest recently changed its methodology by adding regional awards. “The two segments allow more stories to be heard and give photographers a better chance,” says Kheir. While this is a good first step, he maintains that Africa needs more platforms to represent its variety of contemporary photography and make space for people from less-represented countries to showcase their perspectives. “African photography is way more developed than people from the outside could imagine,” says Kheir. “Most African photographers are self-educated, which gives them a kind of uniqueness. They react and deal with issues from a different, creative, and deeply personal point of view.”

“From the series ‘In Their Place,’ which is a portrait series that addresses how living conditions are a main cause of spreading tropical diseases in Khartoum.Khartoum industrial area, 2022.” - Ala Kheir Photo by Ala Kheir. His workshops and photography have taken Kheir across the continent, for example, as part of the Invisible Borders Trans-African Photographic Initiative . Road-tripping from Lagos to Addis Ababa, he became aware of the peculiar similarities and minute differences of the countries he encountered. “Traveling is educational in general, but within Africa, it’s another amazing experience,” he says. “It’s almost like a deja vu.” At the same time, he realized how little Africans know about each other. Through visualizing places all over the continent, photography can become a gateway for Africans to learn about each other and enter a conversation about the one question that keeps showing up in the projects Kheir encounters: what does it mean to be an African today?