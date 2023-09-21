The Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) Unveils 2023 Nominees

Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) has disclosed its roster of nominees for the year 2023. Established in 2005 as a subsidiary of the Africa Film Academy, AMAA has since ascended to become the most esteemed and sought-after recognition platform for filmmakers throughout the African continent.

These awards are not merely intended to honor the crème de la crème of African cinema but are also designed to bolster and champion the advancement of the African film industry. Over the years, AMAA has transformed into an encompassing engagement platform for filmmakers, industry experts, and their passionate admirers.

The 2023 Africa Movie Academy Awards' nominees span a diverse array of categories, each one highlighting the exceptional talent thriving within the African film sector.

The nominees for the 19th AMAA were unveiled by the organizers and the jury, presided over by Zimbabwean curator Keith Shiri. The eagerly anticipated announcement took place at The Saffron Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos, on Thursday, September 21.

Noteworthy Nigerian films such as "Gangs of Lagos," "Anikulapo," "The Trade," "Mami Wata," "Obara’m," and "Bashoru Gaa" have secured prestigious nominations.

It's worth noting that the visionary founder of these awards, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, sadly passed away on January 9 earlier this year.

The 2023 edition, themed "Legacy in Motion," is scheduled to take place on October 29 in the host city of Lagos, Nigeria.

Check out some nominations below, or view the full list here.

EFERE OZAKO AWARD FOR BEST SHORT FILM

Lions (Ethiopia)

Riel (Namibia)

Enmity Djin (Mauritania)

JUBRIL MALAIFIA AWARD FOR BEST ANIMATION

Lost (Uganda)

Azania Rises (South Africa)

Jabari (Ghana)

Bashorum Gaa (Nigeria)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Africa Cradle of Humanity and Modern Civilization (Senegal/Canada)

Nightlife in Lasgidi (Nigeria)

Maayo Wonaa Keerol - The River is not a Border (Senegal)

Ifine (Beauty) (Sierra Leone)

Le Spectre de Boko Haram (Cameroon)

OUSMANE SEMBENE AWARD FOR BEST FILM IN AN AFRICAN LANGUAGE

Pusha Pressa Phanda (South Africa)

Anikulapo (Nigeria)

The Kitera Chronicle (Uganda)

Four Walls (South Africa)

Mami Wata (Nigeria)

MICHAEL ANYIAM OSIGWE AWARD FOR BEST FILM BY AN AFRICAN-BORN DIRECTOR LIVING ABROAD

Talia's Journey (Senegal/Belgium) - Christophe Rolin

Golden Stripes (Nigeria/UK) - Peace Osigbe

KOFA (Nigeria/Canada) - Jude Idada

BEST DIASPORA SHORT FILM

We Were Meant To (United States) - directed by Tari Wariebi

The Ballad of Olive Morris (United Kingdom) - directed by Alex Kayode-Kay

Fifty-Four Days (United Kingdom) - directed by Cat White and Phoebe Torrance

Raw Materials (Jamaica) - directed by Sosiessia Nixon

BEST DIASPORA DOCUMENTARY

Sound of the Police (United States) - directed by Stanley Nelson

Fantastico Negrito - Have You Lost Your Mind Yet (United States) - directed by Yvan Iturriaga and Francisco Nuñez

Black Rio (Brazil) - directed by Fernando Sousa and Gabriel Barbosa

BEST DIASPORA NARRATIVE FEATURE