Ami Faku’s Music Video for ‘Ebhayi’ Documents her Homecoming
Watch Ami Faku's music video for 'Ebhayi.'
"Ebhayi" by Ami Faku is an ode to the South African singer's hometown of Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape. In the song, she sings about returning home and the comfort home provides for everyone.
The song just got treated to a fitting music video. The visual, which is directed by Nomakhomazi Dewavrin, documents Ami Faku's journey from the city of Joburg to Port Elizabeth. The singer can be seen catching up with loved ones upon her arrival as she cycles in the streets.
The visual is relatable for many South Africans from small towns and villages across the country as they have to make their way back home every year in December for the holidays.
This year, Ami Faku returns a hometown hero as she had a successful year with the release of her debut album Imali and the singles she has released including "Inde Lendlela" and "Into Ingawe," which is a collaboration with house producer Sun-El Musician.
When we asked, the singer and songwriter before the release of Imali how things are for her when she returns home with her newly-found fame, she said:
"First of all, I can't use a taxi because there's a perception. And also, I just try to not be around people a lot, because of the things that people say. I went to this braai place that I always go to when I'm home, and this lady who works there was like, 'So, you're going to come spend the money from Joburg.' But people are very supportive, and there's a lot of support."
Read: South African Women Dropped the Best Debuts of 2019
Ami Faku is part of a new crop of South African vocalists who are excelling and released strong debut albums this year. More about that here.
"Ebhayi" is a single from Imali. The 11-track album features 37MPH, Sun-El Musician and Blaq Diamond.
Watch the music video for "Ebhayi" below and stream Imali underneath. Revisit our interview with Ami Faku here.
Ami Faku - Ebhayi (Official Music Video) youtu.be