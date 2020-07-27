music
Popular
Nobantu Shabangu
Jul. 27, 2020 01:12PM EST
Still taken from YouTube.

Ami Faku Evokes Visceral Emotions in New Music Video Release.

Ami Faku Evokes Visceral Emotions in New Music Video for 'Imali'

Ami Faku releases an emotional music video for 'Imali', aptly capturing the despairing economic landscape of South Africa.

Ami Faku has recently premiered the raw music video for her hit single "Imali" which featured on her titular album of the same name. Fans of the soulful songstress have long anticipated the release and with good reason.

The music video begins with Faku dressed in a dull brown bathroom gown seated on a couch with a stony expression on her face. She moves her lips like a zombie, completely depleted of all energy. The camera then shifts to fellow musician Blaq Diamond who is dressed in blue work overalls. Leaning on the door frame, both his lyrics and physical stance seemingly express the sheer exhaustion of being Black in South Africa.

The gold-certified songstress' new video traces the economic divide between South Africans. The growing number of shacks in informal settlements (in addition to running sewage) is contrasted with the shiny high-rise buildings of the business district in the northern parts of the city.

Read: Ami Faku is the Most Streamed South African Woman Artist on Deezer

Faku does not move from the couch in the entirety of the video, barefaced in her signature style. She instead remains in character, playing the role of the many emotionally shell-shocked Black South Africans who continue to live through gross inequality.

Faku's video speaks to a glaring reality in the country. The history of Apartheid positions white South Africans at an economic advantage that has them generally dominating land ownership and the economy. The South African government has yet to adequately find a solution for land ownership and economic equality.

Watch the video for "Imali" below:

Ami Faku, Blaq Diamond - Imali Visual Story (Official Video) www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
south african music south africa ami faku soul music
News Brief

Photo credit: Somchok Kunjaethong / EyeEm.

Struggling Creatives in South Africa's Film & Television Industry to Get Relief

Netflix has teamed up with the South African Screen Federation and Independent Producers Organisation to establish an emergency relief fund for hard-hit South Africans in the film and television space.

News24 reports that Netflix and both the South African Screen Federation (SASFED) and Independent Producers Organisation (IPO) have teamed up to establish an 8 million Rand (approximately 400 000 USD) emergency relief fund that is set to help struggling South African creatives in the local film and television industry. The announcement comes at a time where the livelihoods of many South African creatives have been hard-hit amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Curling: Another Sub-Zero Sport Hopes to Thrive In Africa

We speak to the founders of Nigeria's curling team, Broomzilla, to learn how the winter sport is slowly gaining a foothold on the continent, despite the unlikely climate.