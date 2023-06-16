Asake Delights Fans with Highly Anticipated Sophomore Album, ‘Work of Art’

It’s here! Asake has released his long-awaited sophomore album, Work of Art. Building on the success of his breakout year in 2022, which saw the release of his debut EP, Ololade Asake, and the critically acclaimed first album, Mr. Money With The Vibe, Asake's new album solidifies his position as one of Nigeria's promising talents.

With Work of Art, Asake continues to showcase his growth as an artist, bringing forth his signature blend of catchy harmonies infused with elements of fúji, the Indigenous Yoruba music style. The 14-track album stays true to his previous releases such as "Yoga," "2:30," and the chart-topping "Amapiano," while introducing new songs that further highlight his mastery of his craft.

Asake's talent shines through in this latest release, which also owes much of its sonic brilliance to the production work of Magicsticks, Blaise Beatz, P. Prime, and Anoop D'Souza. Together, these gifted producers have contributed their skills to shape the album's rich soundscapes.

Asake & Olamide - Amapiano (Official Video) www.youtube.com

The anticipation surrounding Asake's new album is a testament to the impact his music has made in a relatively short period. His ability to sell out shows in London and America reflects the lasting impression he has left on his growing fanbase.



Asake continues to achieve remarkable success by virtue of his boisterous performances on stage and in music videos. "Work of Art" adds another chapter in Asake’s journey towards superstardom, following in the footsteps of artists like Burna Boy and his label boss Olamide, both known for their prolific work rate and impressive discographies.







