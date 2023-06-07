Asake Will Headline A North American Tour This Summer
The blossoming Nigerian talent will be bringing his sold out show to American fans this summer.
Mr. Money is making his way to America.
This week, Nigerian singer-songwriter Asakeannounced his upcoming headlining tour across North America, kicking off on September 4, in Los Angeles, California. The year has already given the "Organise" singer plenty of opportunities to get comfortable with dominating international stages as his Afro Nation Miami performer has his U.S. fans hungry for more.
The singer will be taking his highly coveted live show to select cities across the United States. After his introductory show in Los Angeles, Asake will headline the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, New York on September 8, before meeting fans in Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, and Washington DC to give them the party of the summer. American Express Presale for his Brooklyn show starts Monday, June 12 at 10 am EST, with general fan presale from Wednesday, June 14, and general on-sale that Friday the 16th. For the rest of the shows you'll have to keep your ear to the ground, friends.
Those attending his shows later this year are in for a fresh treat as his highly anticipated second album, Work of Art is set to be released this June. If teaser singles "2:30," "Amapiano," and "Yoga" are anything to go by, Asake's talent and reach will only continue to evolve and impress African and international fans alike. The album's release date has been set for June 16.
Before his solo sesh, the singer will be performing with a cohort of American artists—and Rema—at Brocolli City Music Festival in Washington, DC. His alluring vocals also landed him a headlining gig at London's iconic O2 Arena, on August 30.
