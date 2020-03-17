interview
Interview
Vincent Desmond
Mar. 17, 2020 08:42AM EST
Photo: Demola Mako

Ashley Okoli.

Interview: Ashley Okoli, the Creative Director Behind Your Favorite Alté Music Videos

We sat down with the Nigerian creative director and stylist to talk about her journey, as well as working on videos for Lady Donli, Santi, Nonso Amadi and more.

Lagos' creative and alté scenes are held together by a small band of city youth who are pushing and making experimental art, music and videos. At the center of this scene is Ashley Okoli. When I meet Ashley two days after our first interview at an art party attended by young writers, photographers and artists, this is more obvious than ever.

As she makes her way across the hall where the exhibition and party is taking place, several people rush to her side attempting to take selfies. Ashley, who is wearing a black crop top and jeans, seems to not mind making videos and taking pictures. Under the blue light surrounded with the bubbling energy, she looks at home in a scene similar to the ones she's directed for your favorite singers.

Ashely is many things and she is good at all of them: her clothing line Sillet is a favorite among Lagos youth, she has styled several artists and is credited as a stylist and creative director for Santi's "Raw Dinner," Nonso Amadi's "Comfortable," and more recently, Lady Donli's "Corner" video among several others. ''I like to work on projects that have stories behind them.'' Ashley tells me. ''Even if they don't look like they have stories, I like to give them stories. I like to give characters to my cast, I like to give characters to projects. I like to see life in things I work with, I like to like the things I work on. I like when they also connect with me.''

We sat down with the multi-faceted creative to talk about her journey as a creative director, working on "Corner" and more.

Lady Donli - Corner (Feat. VanJess & The Cavemen) www.youtube.com

Can you tell us about your journey as a stylist and creative director?

I started with Sillet. I launched Sillet in December of 2017. Before then, I've just always enjoyed putting clothes together creatively, for myself at first, and occasionally for my friends. But then after I launched my own brand, I thought 'if I'm able make people look sexy in my own clothes, I might as well just make it a profession.' So, making people look sexy in my clothes and even other people's clothes, sometimes.

You've directed and styled several videos already, was there anything about Lady Donli's "Corner" that was different?

Nothing really. I enjoy styling videos that have stories behind them, because when I style I like to give the cast characters. So yeah, that's why I prefer styling videos with a storytelling element as opposed to just regular videos in which people are just coming and going, perambulating.

As a creative, what made you choose clothes, style and images/videos as a medium of expression?

Well, growing up, my mum used to take us to bend-down-select, which is like a second hand market, to pick clothes. My mum was such a huge fashion person, she really enjoyed mixing and matching for us. To be honest, looking back at it, we were pretty much her mannequins. Literally, even if we looked crazy, it was still an expression of her style, what she wanted us to look like. So, growing up like that, I began to thoroughly enjoy putting clothes together, no matter how simple the exercise was.

Santi - Raw Dinner (Official Video / Short Version) feat Kida Kudz youtu.be

I've also always really enjoyed being in front of a camera. I think it's like a gene thing, because my mum is obsessed with taking pictures and just looking at herself. So I think all of that just really just influenced my love for being in front of a camera and my love for dressing up and just being creative with how I look and not being afraid of to look a certain way, even if it's a way that people don't exactly agree with. Yeah, I think my childhood experiences were great stepping stones to me falling into visual media and me being comfortable to just be myself whilst doing it.

What's your creative process like?

For videos, when I get sent a treatment I like to read it over and the ideas that come as I'm reading it, I jot them down. Then when I go to bed, believe it or not, I sleep and dream ideas of what I want a certain project to look like, so when I wake up I write them down. Then I sketch, go to the market, buy fabrics, find tailors, all of that. It's so hard to pull clothes from other designers cause they don't exactly fit my aesthetic, so I have to go to the market, source for fabrics and find tailors to bring my vision to life.

What plans do you have for this year?

To be honest, I don't know. I just want to work harder and find myself in a different space. I feel like I've done a lot, or I've done enough or, rather, I've done as much as I can for Lagos for now. My plan this year is to widen my horizon and leave Africa, or just Nigeria. I want to find other opportunities everywhere else, find more competition, more drive, more inspiration.

Nonso Amadi ft. Kwesi Arthur - Comfortable (Official Video) youtu.be

Do you think the perception of alté creatives is shifting?

I think it is very much shifting. Before, it started as alté music, and now it's alté dressing and now it's an alté way of life. Even the people who never succumbed or liked it or went with it are now with it. So, alté creatives, what is shifting? I mean you can see literally every one of us excelling in our different fields. So, alté is literally just a name, it's just us still struggling and trying to find our way out of this or here.

How do you pick projects that you work on?

There are just projects that once you look at it, once you look at the brief or once you start thinking about it, you just start stressing. Then there are ones that once you look at it or when you see the brief your creative juices just start overflowing – I pick these ones.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
ashley okoli nigeria alte music alte interview
Interview
Photo courtesy of the artist.

Interview: BRYAN THE MENSAH On His New EP 'I Don't Feel Like Going Outside'

The rising Ghanaian artist is all about the money in his new EP.

In an afrobeats-dominated industry, BRYAN THE MENSAH is a gem that you need to pay attention to. The young Ghanaian act has been active as a solo artist since 2016 and delivered three projects, a string of singles, and a few videos. This time around however, he's issued a project that's a bit more intentional.

Being a rapper, singer, producer, sound engineer, and visual artist, BRYAN THE MENSAH wears many hats. Over time he has made himself known for his unique marketing strategies when it comes to his music, things such as offering merchandise bundles along with music to push sales, and visiting fans on university campuses to play new music for them personally. These things typically should be common practice, but in the Ghanaian music space, they aren't. That makes Bryan an anomaly, showing dedication and drive that goes beyond just creating and releasing music, but a special attention to how it's received as well as the business side of things.

Bryan has a signature rap-sung flow which is distinct to himself, and he bars no subject matter, even going in from time to time on matters of love and relationships. Arguably no young, budding artist in the Ghana music scene shows the kind of drive and ambition he does—that's judging not just from his music but also from his moves in real life. You can tell that this is an artist who has his sights set on very big things.

Keep reading... Show less
Interview
Image courtesy of Lucille Slade.

Lucille Slade Isn't Trying to Stay In One Lane—She's Coming For It All

The rising South African artist speaks to us about wanting to make cross-genre music, her current projects and the challenges that come with being an independent act on the come up.

Lucille Slade is an up-and-coming South African singer who burst onto the scene three years ago after putting out a cover of Cassper Nyovest's track "Tito Mboweni".

Slade capitalized on the buzz around her now viral cover of the song by dropping her debut album Scratch the Surface the following year. The 10-track project was released under her then label Boom Studio. Since then, she's shared a number of gems including "Velvet" and "Khuluma Nami" having worked on the latter with Grammy-nominated producer, Evoke.

While the music she's put out has been R&B and pop-leaning, Slade pushes against attempts to box her into a singular genre, opting instead for free reign to create any kind of music she feels led to make.

She also featured on Stogie T's last two projects Honey and Pain (2018) and The Empire of Sheep (2019). Naturally, her unmatched work ethic and continued showcasing of her immense talent landed her on our 15 South African Artists to Watch in 2019 list and in 2020, Slade shows no signs of slowing down.

Currently working on her latest EP Love Me Slowly and set to collaborate with some of the biggest names in the game, we caught up with Slade to talk more about her music, what the grind looks like for an independent artist on the come up and her parallel career as a budding actress

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Keep reading... Show less
News Brief
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 at Rudolstadt-Festival 2019. Image via Wikimedia Commons.

Glastonbury Announces Lineup, Featuring Burna Boy, Seun Kuti & More, Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The organizers of the British festival moved forward with the announcement, despite coronavirus uncertainties.

The organizers of Glastonbury, the UK's premiere music and arts festival, have moved forward with announcing its 2020 anniversary lineup despite coronavirus fears.

The extensive lineup was unveiled last week, and features Burna Boy, as well as fellow Nigerian musician Seun Kuti, who was set to perform at Coachella this year before the festival was postponed till October. Zambian artist Sampa the Great is also slated to perform.

The announcement was made on March 13, in the midst of coronavirus shutdowns. "As things stand we are still working hard to deliver our 50th anniversary festival in June," said the festival's co-organiser Emily Eavis in an Instagram post. "We are very proud of the bill that we have put together over the last year or so," she added.

"No one has a crystal ball to see exactly where we will all be 15 weeks from now, but we are keeping our fingers firmly crossed that it will be here at Worthy Farm for the greatest show on earth."

This year's Glastonbury headliners include Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney, Diana Ross and Taylor Swift.

Several major festivals, concerts and other large gatherings have been either postponed or cancelled in the wake of the pandemic. Many major cities across the world have restricted large gatherings, with some putting a cap at more than 10 people. It appears the UK's response to the pandemic, however, has been less proactive than other European countries, which may reflect that organizer's decision to move forward with the announcement.

Glastonbury, as it stands, is scheduled to take place between June 24-28. Despite its dates being several weeks out, according to medical experts in the UK, it is not likely that the virus would have slowed down by then. According to a report from the the Guardian, it is believed that the peak of the outbreak will occur between late May and mid June, just days ahead of the festival's opening date.

Still, uncertainty remains, and as of Tuesday the organizers have not announced an official cancellation or postponement of the festival.

News Brief

Shane Eagle Releases Imraan Christian-Directed Visuals for ‘PARIS’ Featuring Nasty C

Watch Shane Eagle and Nasty C's Imraan Christian-directed music video for 'PARIS.'

Shane Eagle enlisted the scrupulous eye of Imraan Christian. The Cape Town filmmaker and photographer has positioned himself as a conceptual storyteller who depicts black people (especially Coloured people) with the care they deserve, but are usually denied in most mainstream media.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

news.

popular.