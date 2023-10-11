Ayra Starr Releases New Video “Rhythm & Blues”

Ayra Starr, the dynamic force propelling the global ascent of Afrobeats, is a testament to the transformative power of talent and determination. From her modest beginnings in the coastal city of Cotonou, Benin Republic, to her emergence as a leading figure in the cultural epicenter of Lagos, Nigeria, Ayra has journeyed on her own terms, conquering hearts and charts alike. Her musical odyssey has propelled her to the pinnacle of the modern African music scene, amassing an astonishing one billion streams and counting.

In 2022, Ayra Starr soared to new heights with the release of "Rush," a track that quickly became an anthem, amassing over 800 million global streams. This chart-topper caught the attention of none other than R&B legend Kelly Rowland, who lent her immense vocal prowess to a high-powered remix, further cementing Ayra's status as a global sensation.

Building on her prior successes, Ayra Starr continues to redefine Afrobeats with her latest offering, "Rhythm & Blues." The accompanying music video, released today, promises to be yet another visual masterpiece that enhances the storytelling of her music.

Under the Mavin Records banner, Ayra's musical journey has been nothing short of spectacular. With chart-topping hits like "Bloody Samaritan," "Sability," and the aforementioned "Rush," she has consistently commanded the airwaves and playlists, transcending boundaries and earning her the honor of VMA nominations in the "Best Afrobeats" category. Her collaboration with Wizkid on "2 Sugar" not only showcased her versatility but also earned her another VMA nomination in the same category, underscoring her impact on the genre.

As Ayra Starr embarks on her inaugural headline tour, the "21: The World Tour," she is poised to take her electrifying performances and captivating stage presence to audiences across North America, Africa, Australia, and Europe. This tour promises to be a testament to her ever-expanding global reach and impact.

Watch the new video below: